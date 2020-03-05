city-girl’s-jt-lashes-out-at-fan-for-asking-if-she’s-dating-qc-ceo-pierre-thomas

Instagram

JT from Metropolis Lady lately opened a Q&A session on her Instagram account, permitting her followers to ask her wide-ranging questions. Certainly one of them was concerning the nature of her relationship along with her QC Music boss Pierre “Pee” Thomas, a lot to the singer’s dismay.

It began after JT wrote on a put up on Tuesday, March 3, “Ask me no matter with out being blocked I am gonna choose the most effective questions & reply them on video Thursday! Take benefit.” Not solely followers, bandmate Yung Miami additionally participated by asking within the remark part, “What are you most enthusiastic about? Are you nervous? What are you trying ahead to essentially the most?”

Nonetheless, one remark that seemingly riled JT up was from a fan who goes by slash_bigbrim6 on Instagram. “Please do not feel no kind of approach about me Asking this query however all you put up is Pierre and I am getting vives like that is your new boo,” the fan started, earlier than assuring her that s/he supported their relationship in the event that they’re actually relationship. “and I am right here for it as a result of I Fuxk with you I like you @thegirljt. Are you two in a relationship?”

Though the fan requested her properly, JT seemingly nonetheless thought it was a impolite query. “woman I can not wait til Thursday for YOU you requested me this 10 mutha f***in occasions & the reply is HELL NO!” she hotly responded to the fan. “I do not know what you or anyone else this however get that out of your head!!!!”

Individuals, nevertheless, did not perceive why JT was so mad concerning the query. “Tf she make a ‘ask Jt put up’ simply to be impolite for,” one fan puzzled. Additionally having the identical query, somebody wrote, “Why ask ppl to ask you one thing simply so you’ll be able to snap? Poor woman have to put in writing a paragraph disclaimer simply so she dont get dragged…however she rattling close to received stubborn out anyway.” The fan added, “A easy sure or no would suffice.”

“Florida chicks are essentially the most angriest chicks ever,” one different quipped. In the meantime, an individual accused JT of mendacity in her response, writing, “She mendacity …they positively smashed.”

Properly, followers will not be curious concerning the matter since JT is about to handle it on Thursday via a video by which she’ll be answering some questions.