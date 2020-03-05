chrissy-teigen-shelves-thought-of-another-boob-job-over-fear-of-dying

WENN/Avalon

Admitting to have undergone surgical procedure to reinforce her breasts when she was 20, the previous Sports activities Illustrated swimsuit mannequin claims she is ‘screwed’ after having infants.

Mar 5, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen fears yet another breast enhancement will show deadly.

The mannequin perked up her boobs with implants when she was 20, so she’d look nice in swimsuit pictures, however after having two children, she’s starting to remorse going beneath the knife so younger.

She tells Glamour UK, “You’ve got infants they usually replenish with milk and deflate and now I’m screwed.”

Chrissy, who’s married to John Legend, would love her implants eliminated and her boobs lifted, however she notes the dangers are too excessive after having kids.

“If I may do one factor, it could be to have a raise,” she provides. “I believe you are supposed to switch them (implants) each 10 years. However when you could have children you concentrate on (the dangers) of surgical procedure and I believe, ‘This isn’t the best way I need to die – in boob surgical procedure!’ ”