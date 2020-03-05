charlie’s-premier-league-predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns together with his newest spherical of Premier League predictions.

Charlie Nicholas returns with extra Premier League predictions because the battle for the highest 4 and Europa League spots proceed.

Premier League Desk | Fixtures | Prime scorers

Discover out extra about Sky Sports activities

Burnley vs Tottenham – Saturday Evening Soccer, kick-off 5.30pm, reside on Sky Sports activities

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Tottenham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Tottenham

Tottenham’s precedence proper now’s to try to get a consequence and to try to defend. It means the fame of Jose Mourinho is in jeopardy as that is what he was introduced in to do – it is what he is well-known for. His crew do not know find out how to defend, and he was as soon as the grasp of the artwork.

Burnley vs Tottenham March 7, 2020, 5:00pm Dwell on

Have Spurs received the combat and togetherness? I can not see it. Each crew will get accidents, they usually’ve received much more choices than most golf equipment. If Arsenal and Everton are in with an opportunity of the highest 4, then we will not low cost Burnley who’re a degree above them.

I do not suppose they’ve sufficient objectives from totally different areas, however they are a strong aspect who’ve regrouped. Tottenham are in meltdown and I believe Burnley will take no prisoners on this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Guess)

Chelsea vs Everton – Tremendous Sunday, Kick-off 2pm, reside on Sky Sports activities

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth’s draw with Chelsea FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Bournemouth’s draw with Chelsea

I’ve performed loads of Everton underneath Carlo Ancelotti and he is performed an excellent job, however there are occasions when his aspect have not really performed very effectively. I recall a sport I coated at West Ham and within the late win over Watford the place I felt they have been barely lucky. They did not deserve it, however he is received Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring objectives.

Chelsea vs Everton March 8, 2020, 1:00pm Dwell on

Everton are unpredictable as they’ve nonetheless received issues on the again, however Chelsea at residence are so inconsistent. They generally appear to expire of legs. The sufferance that children all the time convey is that after the good adrenaline within the early a part of the season, they then really feel the stress and the pressure when outcomes do not go so effectively.

Olivier Giroud has come into the crew and been wonderful, however they’re nonetheless too dangerous on the again. I would not be in any respect stunned if Everton went and received one thing out of this sport.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Guess)

Manchester United vs Manchester Metropolis – Tremendous Sunday, kick-off 4.30pm, reside on Sky Sports activities

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s draw with Manchester United FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton’s draw with Manchester United

It is a correct Tremendous Sunday. Manchester Metropolis aren’t going for the title however they know the potential ramifications of dropping this one with Liverpool coming to city in a number of weeks.

Manchester United have overwhelmed Metropolis on the Etihad already twice this season, however within the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Previous Trafford, it was Metropolis who picked them off.

Man Utd vs Man Metropolis March 8, 2020, 4:00pm Dwell on

The calls for of United followers dictate that they will not be parking the bus, however to go face to face with them on their very own patch. This fits Metropolis.

Having received their first trophy of the season, I think about Pep Guardiola may have his strongest aspect out. United have been higher defensively and are a counter-attacking aspect, however I nonetheless suppose Metropolis will choose them off with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, supplied he is match.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Guess)

Leicester Metropolis vs Aston Villa – Monday Evening Soccer, kick-off 8pm, reside on Sky Sports activities

2:21 Highlights of the Carabao Cup Closing between Aston Villa and Manchester Metropolis Highlights of the Carabao Cup Closing between Aston Villa and Manchester Metropolis

Leicester have actually been struggling. Their free-flowing soccer has gone and their power ranges have dropped. They’ve nonetheless received a stunning cushion of 5 factors on Chelsea in fourth, however these are the kind of video games the place they need to take a look at towards Aston Villa, second from backside, and say they should be beating them.

Villa, to their credit score, had a go within the Carabao Cup closing. They weren’t ok early on however they fought again. Mbwana Samatta getting one other aim needs to be a lift for them, however their defence makes too many errors.

Leicester vs A Villa March 9, 2020, 7:00pm Dwell on

Pepe Reina has to come back again and present his expertise however I can not actually see Villa getting something from this sport. Leicester take a look at this and should absolutely suppose a win right here they usually’re just about there within the Champions League locations.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Guess)

Methods to watch Premier League highlights

Dwell soccer on Sky Sports activities

Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Saturday, kick-off 12.30pm

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford’s win over Liverpool FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford’s win over Liverpool

All people’s in a little bit of a lull at Liverpool, and I do not know why. The defeat at Watford was a sore one, nevertheless it felt like a little bit of a harmful sport anyway. We’re seeing mentally now how the entire means of going after a primary league title in 30 years is taking its toll on the followers and the gamers.

Bournemouth will not be a crew who park the bus; they don’t seem to be a crew who can get that steadiness proper, and that is why they’re in hassle. However lately, they have been again to their outdated selves.

2:35 We look forward to a few of the key stats forward of matchweek 29 within the Premier League as we look forward to the Manchester Derby, while Liverpool attempt to get again to profitable methods. We look forward to a few of the key stats forward of matchweek 29 within the Premier League as we look forward to the Manchester Derby, while Liverpool attempt to get again to profitable methods.

They have inconsistent defenders however they’re barely harmful. For Liverpool it is now about getting the job performed. It is all about getting the three factors.

That is one the place I believe they’re going to take somewhat little bit of anger into the sport, and for that cause I believe it will be a snug afternoon for Liverpool.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-0 (13/2 with Sky Guess)

Arsenal vs West Ham, Saturday, kick off 3pm

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham’s win over Southampton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham’s win over Southampton

West Ham had a beautiful consequence final week and I am happy for David Moyes. There’s been sluggish enchancment for Arsenal underneath Mikel Arteta and I like his authority.

I am excited in regards to the progress of the kids, and for the primary time shortly I really feel there is a real hope for these coming via. Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all have actually sturdy Arsenal futures.

West Ham might be a handful and Michail Antonio appears the very best answer for them at current together with his tempo and energy, however I nonetheless really feel there is a vulnerability about their defence. I believe it is going to be a busy day for Lukasz Fabianski again at his outdated membership.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (11/1 with Sky Guess)

Crystal Palace vs Watford, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Brighton FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Brighton

I do not now see any hazard for Palace, and I really feel 39 factors might be sufficient to remain up this yr.

We all know they do not rating too many objectives, whereas Watford then again do. I do know Gerard Deulofeu is now out for the remainder of the season, however we might see the standard of Ismaila Sarr towards Liverpool whereas Roberto Pereyra drifts out and in.

They’ve a very good balanced aspect, however I believe they’ve extra strengths than most and needs to be a mid-table crew. I see this as the kind of sport the place the drive that Watford have will get them over the road.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Guess)

Sheffield United vs Norwich Metropolis, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich’s win over Leicester FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Norwich’s win over Leicester

Norwich are making a combat of it, they’ve not given up. They have been true to their phrase they usually’re nonetheless giving it a go. The win over Leicester has given them somewhat little bit of hope, however they should get Teemu Pukki again within the objectives. I nonetheless suppose they’re gone and might’t see how they’ll make up the bottom.

Sheffield United have had a superb season however nonetheless do not rating loads of objectives themselves. Folks have been speaking in regards to the high 4 not way back they usually’re nonetheless in with an opportunity. I do anticipate their drive and their freshness will get them the three factors.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Guess)

Southampton vs Newcastle, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:23 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s draw with Burnley FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle’s draw with Burnley

Each of those groups have impressed me in several methods. Southampton’s away kind has typically been superb and Ralph Hasenhuttl has turned them round for the reason that Leicester defeat in October. We applaud the type of Danny Ings this season, and it was a shock that he was disregarded from the beginning towards West Ham final weekend.

I do not suppose that is going to occur once more right here, however Southampton’s residence kind is fairly dismal. They do not know find out how to break groups down, and Newcastle might be organised and well-drilled.

I do not see both crew in relegation hassle though in the mean time, they’re going to nonetheless really feel it. I can not separate them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Guess)

Wolves vs Brighton, Saturday, kick-off 3pm

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Tottenham FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Wolves’ win over Tottenham

Brighton are a stunning soccer crew however they’re in free fall. They’re actually having a battle in the mean time. Graham Potter is maybe seeking to see if he has number of play inside his group, and I believe the reply is ‘no’. For that cause, they’re in critical hazard now.

Alternatively, I’ve tipped Wolves to make up the highest 4. There’s an inconsistency in regards to the different groups in competition, and though Wolves are a darkish horse for the Europa League they usually’ve not received the most important group of gamers, I believe they have actual high quality.

These are the kind of video games prior to now they’ve struggled with, breaking groups down, however Brighton are actually fairly open.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Guess)