CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Firefighters Contain Lower Chichester Township Vehicle Fire 

Isaac Novak
LOWER CHICHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A automotive hearth briefly shut down a street in Delaware County on Wednesday evening. Volunteer firefighters had been caught on digital camera battling the fireplace in Decrease Chichester Township.

The intersection of Ridge Street and Market Avenue was briefly closed round eight p.m. final evening. It has since reopened.

There are not any reported accidents, however the automotive seems to be a complete loss.

