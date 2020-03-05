Britney Spears Returns To Social Media After Son’s Controversial Tea Spilling – Ignores The Claims He Made In the Viral Video!

After her 13 12 months outdated son, Jayden, took to social media to disclose some household secrets and techniques all for web fame, Britney Spears got here again to her account with out addressing the controversial clip that’s now viral. The teenager boy’s perspective and phrases actually shocked customers and he’s been getting numerous criticism, together with from speak present host Wendy Williams, who slammed the boy for being ‘disrespectful.’

Nonetheless, throughout the IG stay session that received him numerous unfavorable consideration, the boy talked about that he wouldn’t get in bother together with his mother for it. Was he proper?

Individuals have been anxiously ready for a response from Britney after her son spilled method an excessive amount of tea and even dissed a few of his relations.

Among the many issues he claimed on stay, was that his mother had advised him about her plans to give up music for good.

He made it a degree to say that he didn’t agree with Britney on not making music anymore however not for the rationale you’d count on.

One would possibly assume the boy would need his mom to proceed doing what she’s captivated with only for the easy indisputable fact that she loves it however Jayden pressured that she’s making ‘bank’ from her music profession so she ought to carry on releasing songs!

Different particulars he shared included the truth that he actually hates his grandpa however is keen on Brit’s boyfriend Sam Asghari.

However in any case of this, Britney is but to deal with the viral video so at this level it actually looks like she’s letting Jayden get away with it like he predicted!

As an alternative, the star shared a few posts unrelated to the incident.

One was her birthday tribute to her boyfriend and he or she additionally posted numerous snaps in what she claims was once her ‘grandmother’s bathing go well with.’

Alongside a black and white pic of Sam in a tub, she wrote: ‘Yes folks 🔥🔥🔥 he is a stunner !!!! But I must say this shot’s my favourite on his web page ……why you ask ????! Effectively it’s as a result of I shot it in fact!!!! All I stated was don’t take a look at the digital camera…..he listened and it was simply magic ✨💕😉😉😉📸 !!!! He’s the one man I’ve ever photographed in my life !!!! Blissful Belated B-day @samasghari ….. love you 🌹!!!!!’



