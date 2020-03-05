bowyer:-leko-wasn’t-himself-after-racism





















Bowyer has criticised the size of time it took for Casilla to be banned for racially abusing Leko.

Charlton supervisor Lee Bowyer says striker Jonathan Leko “wasn’t himself” after being racially abused by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Casilla was given an eight-match ban on Friday after being discovered to have used racist language in direction of West Brom ahead Leko, then on mortgage at Charlton, throughout a Sky Guess Championship match on September 28.

Following the ruling, Leko revealed his frustration at how lengthy it had taken for a listening to to happen, and likewise his disappointment at a scarcity of assist from the Skilled Footballers’ Affiliation (PFA) and anti-racism our bodies, together with ‘Kick It Out’.

“You’ll be able to see he wasn’t himself, as a result of he is a bubbly lad, he is a younger lad, very assured, and he was a bit quiet for some time after,” Bowyer stated. “However then us as a bunch, we obtained him by that, after which he began to change into himself once more.

Jonathan Leko was on mortgage at Charlton when he was racially abused by Kiko Casilla

“However a very powerful factor now could be that it has been handled and we will all transfer on. In a great world, for us – and I suppose Leeds would say the identical – it ought to have been handled faster. I do not suppose it has been honest on each golf equipment and all gamers concerned for it go on so long as it did.

“It is too lengthy. To have one thing like that holding over you is tough, and for a younger participant as nicely. It isn’t a pleasant factor to have to hold.”

Together with urging the sport’s governing our bodies to “look into their very own processes”, Leko admitted that he would “suppose twice” in future about reporting such an incident, as a result of degree of stress the method has brought on him.

The PFA issued a public apology to Leko on Wednesday, explaining that that they had contacted Charlton and having not heard again “wrongly assumed” that the participant did not require their assist.

Leko returned to West Brom from Charlton after injuring his anterior cruciate ligament on the finish of December, however Bowyer has remained in touch with the 20-year-old.

“Us as a soccer membership have been there supporting him from day one,” Bowyer stated.

“We do not agree with racism, we do not need it in soccer, this membership does plenty of work across the neighborhood with all completely different facets however we all know that we have completed the fitting factor by Jonathan and supported him all through the entire course of.

“As quickly as the decision got here out, I rang him, simply to ensure he is OK. Now that is it is over, he simply stated he is glad it is over and may transfer on.”