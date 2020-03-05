Blac Chyna Removes Her Makeup In New Video, And Fans Are Confused — Reality TV Star Is Celebrating After Winning Over EX Rob Kardashian In Court

Blac Chyna marked her dominance in her authorized combat in opposition to Rob Kardashian with a few new beautiful images on social media, because the 31-year-old mannequin posted the snaps shortly after it was formally confirmed in courtroom that she would preserve the first custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Dream.

The previous stripper regarded wonderful as she struck a provocative pose for the digital camera. For the event, she wore a really vibrant orange mini-dress that accentuated her ample property and skinny waist.

In one of many photos, Chyna was smiling mysteriously, and she or he sported an uncommon quick haircut.

The truth TV star additionally shared a number of attractive photographs the place she eliminated her make-up, and followers have been shocked.

She captioned the clip: “GLOW MASK



What’s it



This deep-cleansing masks helps restore radiance by eliminating toxins and impurities and energizing the complexion to disclose a wholesome, youthful glow. The thermal, charcoal method prompts with water, making a warming sensation whereas serving to to soften away particles.



* Eliminates toxins and impurities



* Melts away particles



* Purifies pores and skin for a youthful freshness



* Invigorates and energizes the complexion for a wholesome glow.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9SvTsMDcTu/

Blac was concerned within the authorized battle with Kardashian in January when he tried to achieve custody of their daughter by submitting a brand new movement.

In accordance with the youthful brother of Kim Kardashian, Chyna was not caring for Dream correctly as a result of she used medication and consumed alcohol within the presence of their baby regularly.

In the meantime, Khloe Kardashians reportedly additionally backed up her brother, and she or he said that normally, her niece was visibly extra hostile after being with Chyna.

Nevertheless, Kardashian’s movement was denied by the Los Angeles decide, and the custody association remained unchanged in the intervening time.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, commented on the case by stating that her shopper has at all times solely needed to co-parent Dream peacefully with Rob, and she or he was a superb mom, who cherished her youngsters — King Cairo and Dream — greater than something on this world.

Ciani additionally claimed that Kardashian and his sister had “absolutely no basis” for submitting their motions and unfold defamatory lies about Chyna.

It’s unclear if the events will preserve the combat occurring within the close to future.



