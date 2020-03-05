ben-affleck-credits-adam-driver-for-making-him-a-hero-to-son-on-8th-birthday

WENN/Instar/Avalon

Throughout an look on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Reside!’, the ‘Justice League’ star explains why he’ll ‘by no means, ever neglect’ the ‘Star Wars’ actor’s small gesture of kindness.

Mar 5, 2020

Ben Affleck will “by no means, ever neglect” the sort gesture Adam Driver made to make sure his son Samuel’s eighth birthday was successful.

The 47-year-old actor stars alongside Driver in Ridley Scott’s upcoming historic drama “The Final Duel“, and had impressed on his co-star simply how a lot Samuel loves “Star Wars”. Apparently, whereas the little boy understands what Ben and his mum Jennifer Garner do for work is make imagine, he believes fully that the sci-fi franchise is actual.

Showing on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” on Tuesday evening (March 03), Ben defined that he was in London capturing the movie when Samuel turned eight on February 27, however informed producers he needed to be again in Los Angeles for his son’s huge day.

“In order that they set it up the place I used to be capturing proper as much as the 27th, after which I kinda needed to scramble… and I used to be going to land proper in time for his birthday,” he defined. “We had presents arrange and all the things was getting shipped and despatched, and I used to be gonna decide it up and go to his shock get together.”

Nonetheless, when he landed off of the 11-hour flight, Ben knew one thing was fallacious when he noticed the face of one in every of his assistants.

“I stated, ‘The place are the presents?’ And he stated, ‘Nicely, they did not get right here’,” he recalled. “So it meant I needed to present as much as my son’s get together with no present for him. And there was this kind of sinking, terrible feeling.”

“After which he goes, ‘However, there’s something! Adam heard it was your son’s birthday. So he referred to as your assistant and bought your deal with and despatched some presents, and signed a card and an image from Kylo Ren’. So I took these presents and went to see my son.”

Persevering with his story, Ben added: “I watched him open all the opposite presents, after which I stated, ‘Sam, my presents did not get right here on time. However I did get a gift from any person who actually needed to ensure you bought a present,’ and he was like, ‘Who?’ And I stated, ‘Kylo Ren’.”

As his voice cracked with emotion, the actor added: “He opened the presents and I performed him the video, and it was an extremely transferring and highly effective second. Adam made me a hero to my child, and I’ll by no means, ever, ever neglect that.”

<br />

Explaining the story is “a extremely good lesson in doing these small gestures of kindness”, Ben concluded: “As a result of you don’t have any concept. For him (it was no huge deal), but it surely meant the f**king world to me. It meant a lot.”