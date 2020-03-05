australia-hold-nerve-to-set-up-india-final

Australia’s bid for a fifth T20 World Cup title in six years stays on observe after a five-run win over South Africa in a rain-affected match, in Sydney.

The defending champions will tackle India in Melbourne on Worldwide Girls’s Day on Sunday, after Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten facet reached their first T20 last with the sooner abandonment of their semi-final towards England.

South Africa restricted hosts Australia to 134-5 regardless of an unbeaten 49 from Meg Lanning as seamer Nadine de Klerk (3-19) picked up her second-best figures in T20 worldwide cricket.

After a rain delay, the victory goal was diminished to 98 off 13 overs – a complete that appeared out of South Africa’s attain at 24-Three just for Laura Wolvaardt (41no off 27 balls) to take the sport all the way down to the ultimate over.

With 19 wanted, spinner Jess Jonassen picked up the wicket of Chloe Tryon just for Wolvaardt to blast a boundary, however the activity of dragging her facet throughout the road proved simply too powerful.

South Africa closed on 92-5 and have nonetheless but to succeed in a World T20 last after struggling their fifth defeat in as many video games to Australia within the competitors.

Australia celebrated fulsomely having efficiently prevented the destiny of England a number of hours’ earlier when Heather Knight’s group, additionally runners-up of their group, had been eradicated with out having the ability to take to the sphere resulting from heavy and constant rain.

However after a 50-minute rain delay the Sydney skies cleared and Australia – put in to bat – made a robust begin, reaching 68-1 earlier than South Africa stormed again to choose up three wickets for as many runs.

Alyssa Healy (18) was dropped behind by wicketkeeper Trisha Chetty off the spin of Nonkululeko Mlaba however failed so as to add any runs earlier than flicking Ayabonga Khaka to Dan van Niekerk at midwicket, ending a 34-run opening stand with Beth Mooney (28).

De Klerk, chosen rather than the ailing Marizanne Kapp, then sparked a collapse by bowling the advancing Mooney between bat and pad earlier than Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner fell in fast succession.

From 71-Four South Africa did such a superb job drying up the runs that Australia went 38 balls and not using a boundary earlier than Lanning received again into full circulate.

The Southern Stars skipper took successive boundaries off Khaka within the 18th over after de Klerk had bowled Rachael Haynes (17) on the slog however completed one in need of a fifty when she may solely hit the ultimate ball of the innings, a full toss from Khaka, for one.

The wicket was promptly coated with matting because the gamers left the sphere of play, necessitating a lack of overs and leaving South Africa chasing a revised goal.

South Africa’s solely earlier T20 semi-final look got here in 2014, once they misplaced to England by 9 wickets and openers Lizelle Lee (10) and van Niekerk (12) launched into their work.

Van Niekerk swept Sophie Molineux into the stands within the third over however the spinner struck again three balls later when Lee holed out at extensive lengthy on.

Two extra wickets fell for the addition of only one run – Megan Schutt (2-17) bowling van Niekerk center stump and Mignon du Preez choosing out cowl off Delisssa Kimmince to go away the chase wobbling at 24-3.

With 4 overs to go Australia, with out the injured Ellyse Perry (hamstring), appeared within the box-seat with South Africa needing an extra 43 to win just for Wolvaardt to drive two beautiful fours of Nicola Carey.

The proper-hander, recent from hitting an unbeaten 53 in South Africa’s victory over Pakistan, smote the ultimate ball of the penultimate over for six off Scutt’s bowling.

However because the rain returned, Australia tightened their grip and Wolvaardt went down swinging – the bat slipping from her grip as she seemed to launch one final blow of defiance.

