ariana-grande-reacted-to-justin-bieber-saying-that-hailey-bieber-smells-like-her

Ellen requested Justin what his spouse, Hailey Bieber, smells like, and Justin was fast to reply: She smells like Ariana Grande.

“She smells like Ariana Grande’s fragrance. She smells good,” he mentioned. “It is a good scent. Flowery and, like, fruity. It is good.”

Naturally, Ariana was happy to listen to this. She shared the clip on her personal Instagram:

Together with a remark, “I do know das proper 😎.”

Hailey Bieber then confirmed up within the feedback of Ariana’s submit to substantiate that she does certainly scent like her:

Here is me watching this vital and historic interplay go down on Instagram:

