are-you-ready-for-island-life?-you-can-win-this-maine-inn-by-writing-an-essay

Have you ever all the time needed to be an innkeeper?

In the event you can put your dream on paper, you could have a shot at proudly owning the Harbor Watch Inn on Swan’s Island, positioned off the Maine coast close to Bar Harbor on Mount Desert Island.

Engaged couple Jennifer Helman, 48, and Dale Joyce, 59, homeowners of the inn, are holding an essay contest to find out the inn’s subsequent proprietor. The entry payment is $99 and the prize contains the inn plus $25,000 for working bills.

The five-unit inn, which is listed on Airbnb, attracts guests from throughout the U.S. and around the globe, stated Helman, who has hosted vacationers from as distant as South Africa, England, and France.

Joyce’s household has an extended historical past on the island, Helman stated, and her fiancé fell in love with it after spending summers there together with his grandparents. It didn’t take lengthy for the Pennsylvania native to fall in love with it too, after Joyce took her there for the primary time. Three years in the past, they moved from North Carolina to Swan’s Island and acquired the inn.

Helman stated the close-knit island neighborhood has impressed them to seek for the inn’s new proprietor on this method.

“If we put it on the market, anybody could buy it,” Helman stated. “The community is such an important part of living here, so we want to have a little more say over who gets it. We want to make sure they are going to continue to run it as an inn, that they’re going to be successful, that they’re going to fit into the community.”

Harbor Watch Inn on Swan’s Island in Maine. —The Harbor Watch Inn

The island of 350 residents doesn’t have a movie show or restaurant, stated Helman, however hosts many neighborhood occasions all year long. Islanders look out for one another, she stated, rallying across the sick and serving to one another with, say, forgotten gadgets after a ferry journey to the grocery retailer.

“It’s like one big family,” Helman stated.

Visitors on the island can discover the Burnt Coat Harbor Mild, she stated, and benefit from the numerous climbing trails and seashores. They will additionally plan day journeys to Acadia Nationwide Park.

“It’s just a really naturally beautiful spot,” she stated.

Burnt Coat Harbor Mild on Swan’s Island. —Harbor Watch Inn

What’s extra, you couldn’t ask for a extra idyllic setting for an inn, she stated.

The inn has 4 items on the primary ground and a one-bedroom condominium on the second ground. The primary-floor items all have double beds and loos and two have kitchens and personal balconies overlooking the harbor. The couple has added mini fridges and microwaves to the opposite two items, Helman stated. As for the upstairs condominium, there’s a queen mattress, kitchen, and a rest room with a separate bathe and backyard tub, Helman stated.

“It’s a beautiful apartment,” Helman stated. “It could be used as a residence for the new owner if they needed it.”

A room at Harbor Watch Inn. —Harbor Watch Inn

Helman, a mom of three, was working in actual property in North Carolina when she met Joyce on-line in 2016. Joyce was working as a pc programmer, however had purchased a home on Swan’s Island and deliberate to maneuver there to pursue pictures. As their relationship grew, he requested her to maneuver to Maine with him.

“We bought the motel because I have a background in hospitality and it was mostly to help with income when we first started the photography businesses,” she stated. “I’ve loved doing it.”

However now that their enterprise, Harbor View Studio, is “taking off,” Helman stated, they wish to change gears, and she’s going to head up gross sales and advertising and marketing for the enterprise. They may proceed to dwell and work on the island.

The one-bedroom condominium at Harbor Watch Hill. —Harbor Watch Hill

When making use of, innkeeper hopefuls are requested to reply 5 a number of alternative questions pertaining to their work expertise and ideas about island life (are they involved concerning the island’s lack of eating places? Dependence on the ferry? Maine’s coastal seasons?) after which write, in 350 phrases or much less, why they wish to personal the inn. The entries shall be judged by a panel of retired faculty lecturers with deep ties to the island, Helman stated. The competition deadline is March 31.

“We love the idea of giving this to somebody who has dreamed of doing this but hasn’t been able to pull it off yet,” Helman stated.

Right here’s the hyperlink to enter the competition.