Akshay Kumar Dhanush and Sara Ali Khanâs Atrangi Re goes on floors today

Regardless of Aanand L Rai’s final launch Zero failing to satisfy expectations of the viewers, there’s no doubting his capabilities as a filmmaker. The director has impressed with movies like Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu which proved to be successful amongst the critics and the viewers. Now, Rai is all set to staff up with Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush for his subsequent undertaking Atrangi Re.

The social media web page of Color Yellow Productions, Aanand L Rai’s manufacturing home, took to social media and shared an image from the mahurat shot of the movie. The caption for the publish learn, “The beginning of a new journey! @AanandLRai’s directorial #AtrangiRe starring @AkshayKumar, @DhanushKRaja & @SaraAliKhan95 goes on floors today! An @arrahman musical. Presented by @bhushankumar’s @Tseries.official, @cypplofficial & #CapeOfGoodFilms, the film is written by #HimanshuSharma. The film will be releasing on Valentine’s Weekend. @Tseriesfilms.”

Atangi Re will launch on Valentine’s day subsequent yr and is claimed to observe love tales from two completely different eras. Sara will romance Akshay and Dhanush within the movie.