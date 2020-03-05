5a-boys-basketball:-regis-jesuit-advances-to-great-eight-with-upset-win-over-denver-east

A brand new Cinderella story has emerged for the Class 5A boys basketball championships. The glass slipper belongs to No. 29-seeded Regis Jesuit. Up subsequent, a go to to the Denver Coliseum to show the Raiders can dance.

Regis Jesuit defeated Denver East 62-58 on Wednesday night time in entrance of a capability crowd contained in the Thunderdome at Handbook Excessive College, with followers crowding the bleacher aisleways and wrapped across the health club. The Raiders, with a modest 13-13 document, superior to the Nice eight behind the late-game heroics of Kyle Sandler, who scored 14 of his team-high 17 factors within the fourth quarter.

Regis Jesuit coach Ken Shaw stood close to a mob of leaping pupil followers to mirror on an unlikely hoops journey. And, it’s not over but.

“They’re very resilient,” Shaw stated of his staff. “We told them when we started the playoffs: ‘Everybody has the same record now.’”

Nevertheless, the Raiders’ underdog rise didn’t seem so sure at instances on Wednesday night time.

Denver East (21-4), led in scoring by junior ahead Boston Stanton’s 23 factors, went up by double digits within the first quarter. Regis Jesuit trailed till the three.7-second mark of the second when junior level guard Alonzo Paul drained a nook 3-pointer, and the Raiders took a 34-31 benefit into halftime. It didn’t final for lengthy.

Regis Jesuit, going through Denver East’s zone protection, went utterly scoreless within the third quarter.

“That was a quarter from hell,” Shaw stated. “We just seemed like we couldn’t do anything right. But a trademark of this team is we didn’t give up.”

What buoyed the Raiders was their equally spectacular protection, holding Denver East’s prolific offense to 6 factors within the third quarter, and the Angels lead was solely three coming into the fourth. All of a sudden, each groups caught fireplace.

It was Sandler who really owned the recent hand. The Regis Jesuit sophomore rained down 4 3-pointers and transformed a pair of free throws to place Denver East away. Shaw stated: “He’s had some big games for us, and obviously, the 3-point shot is what he does well.”

Regis Jesuit strikes on to face Grandview (19-6) on Saturday on the Coliseum. It’s seemingly the Raiders received’t be favored within the eyes of many. That’s nothing new. After a sluggish begin to the yr, although, they’ve misplaced solely 4 video games during the last two months.

So, doubt Regis Jesuit all you need. It’s simply how Cinderella likes it.