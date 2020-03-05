12 Photos Of Lauren And Cameron From “Love Is Blind” That Made Me Believe In Love Again

🚨 Warning: Delicate spoilers forward. 🚨

Effectively, it lastly occurred. I acquired sucked into watching Netflix’s Love Is Blind after studying 525,600 articles about it and now I am hooked.


Netflix

If you have not began watching but, the premise is easy: a bunch of (tremendous sizzling) individuals are housed collectively to search out their one real love, however there is a catch: they do not get to see who they’re courting/speaking to till they suggest. The engaged {couples} are then anticipated to get married after simply 4 weeks. Sure, it is wild, and totally entertaining.


Netflix

SNL has even spoofed the present, that is how huge of a second it has develop into in popular culture.

Whereas I am solely on episode two — belief me, lots can occur in only one episode — I’ve already fallen for everybody’s favourite couple: Lauren Pace and Cameron Hamilton.


Marcus Ingram / Getty Pictures

Within the first episode, Cameron and Lauren profess their love for one another within the first 30 minutes after speaking to one another for 4 days in pods. Naturally, it would not take lengthy for Cameron to suggest:


Netflix

Love at first discuss? You higher imagine it.


Netflix

Since I already know these two find yourself collectively for the lengthy haul — they acquired married within the finale episode which was shot within the fall of 2018 — I’ve determined to dub them my new favourite royal couple.

Critically, how lovely are these two? The quantity is limitless.

The purpose is to discover a man who seems to be at you the best way Cameron seems to be at Lauren, amirite?

They’re each so obsessed on one another, I feel I am really getting cavities simply them.


Paras Griffin / Getty Pictures

Too candy.


Paras Griffin / Getty Pictures

The way in which Lauren smiles from ear to ear round him makes my coronary heart soften.


John Lamparski / Getty Pictures

This type of pleasure and love is infectious.


John Lamparski / Getty Pictures

We like to see it.

Right here they’re sharing an off-the-cuff kiss whereas strolling the streets of New York. Who mentioned fairytales do not exist?


Raymond Corridor / GC Pictures

They’re gonna make some cute infants, I simply understand it.

Thank for you making me imagine in love once more, L+C=4ever.

