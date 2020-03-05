10-facts-about-tim-burton’s-alice-in-wonderland-that-are-fairly-bonkers

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Alice in Wonderland did not want Tim Burton to show the story right into a bonkers journey down the rabbit gap. That is the way it popped out of Lewis Carroll‘s head when he wrote the story 155 years in the past.
However Burton, naturally, put his signature stamp on the part-live-action, part-CGI’d-to-the-nines movie, an eye-popping confection that instantly employs extra of the humor-tinged terror present in Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland than the animated Disney movie that got here out in 1951 (although, actually, the cartoon has its terrifying moments, too), in addition to characters from his 1871 follow-up, By the Wanting-Glass (a lot of whom returned for the 2016 sequel directed by James Bobin).
Burton obtained the merry band from his 2007 adaptation of Sweeney Todd again collectively for Alice, specifically Johnny Depp because the Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carterbecause the Purple Queen, Alan Rickman because the Caterpillar and Timothy Spall as Bayard (the pet canine of Crispin Glover‘s Knave of Hearts, impressed by the Pet talked about within the Carroll story), in addition to costume designer Colleen Atwood, and ended up with a visible feast—if not precisely a well-balanced meal, so far as most critics had been involved.
However, audiences discovered Alice’s degree of muchness completely as much as snuff, and the movie remodeled a billion {dollars} worldwide.
After all, a lavish manufacturing like this one, at the least 90 p.c of which was shot in entrance of a inexperienced display, does not come collectively in a single day—and even throughout the preset parameters of a studio schedule, for that matter.
So in honor of the 10th anniversary of the quirky blockbuster, listed below are 10 issues to know concerning the making of Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland:
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Mia Wasikowska, whose breakthrough in America got here enjoying a self-harming younger gymnast on HBO’s In Therapy, gained the position of Alice over some extra established names (Amanda Seyfried was additionally stated to be excessive on Burton’s listing). The next yr she gave a critically acclaimed efficiency because the title heroine within the newest film adaptation of Jane Eyre.
“I did about 5 auditions for Alice earlier than I obtained the position,” the Polish-Australian actress informed W in 2011. “I wore a corset for the crimson costume and the blue costume on the very starting of the movie, and so they had been very painful, however I solely understand now, having achieved Jane Eyre, that they had been such sissy corsets.”
“I’ve all the time hated Alice on display,” Burton informed The Guardian relating to his emotions concerning the titular heroine earlier than he had a model to name his personal. “She’s a really annoying, odd little woman. I wished to make her into a personality I might determine with: quiet, inside, not snug in her personal pores and skin, not fairly figuring out how you can take care of issues, being each younger and having an previous soul.”
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Speaking concerning the technique of being became the Mad Hatter—a hatter who appears to be mad due to mercury poisoning, a peril of the felt hat-making commerce in these days that would result in reminiscence loss, confusion and different signs that would current as insanity—Johnny Depp informed E! Information in 2010: “Early calls and also you sit in a chair and other people begin portray this type of grease paint in your face, and abruptly you begin to disappear, and then you definitely’re attacked by a large orange ferret. Then they connect it to your head. You then’re wrapped in magnificent 19th century surrealist costume, hat goes on, you are able to go.”
YouTube
Helena Bonham Carter’s psychotic Purple Queen is a personality mash-up of the “off along with her head!”-squawking, croquet-playing Queen of Hearts from Carroll’s e book, who’s the chief villain within the Disney model, and the Purple Queen, a stay chess piece that squares off towards the White Queen in Carroll’s 1871 sequel By the Wanting-Glass.
Carter, who was nonetheless Burton’s real-life longtime companion on the time (they broke up in 2013), informed the Orange County Register that, although she had labored with him 5 occasions beforehand, she remained pleasantly stunned to be provided the position. “I am all the time touched when he desires to work with me once more,” she stated. “However this time, after he requested me, he informed me I needed to be in it as a result of he already drew me within the half. He then produced this drawing of a lady with a giant head and indignant eyebrows. It was fairly flattering.”
Carter additionally stated concerning the character, “I assume that is how Tim sees me. She has the emotional development degree of a 2-year-old. She lives in an ‘it’s-all-about-me’ world. She’s consistently throwing tantrums, and she or he’s completely insecure as a result of her dad and mom gave the crown to her youthful sister with the tiny head.”
Moviestore Assortment/Shutterstock
Tim Burton’s movies are laden with particular results, however this was his first time directing a film shot primarily in entrance of a inexperienced display. He informed E! that he and Depp tended to bond over the final absurdity that’s the artwork of moviemaking anyway, so “we tried to make use of what was unfavourable and sort of deal with it like a weird constructive.”
Helena Bonham Carter informed the OC Register that working in entrance of a inexperienced display was “in a method…extra like appearing than in a live-action film as a result of it’s a must to make it extra actual. You need to deliver the viewers into this unreal world, and make it actual for them.” The key was, “You need to think about with nice precision. You need to consider in every little thing as a result of in the event you do not consider in it, the viewers will not consider in it.”
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Initially Alan Rickman‘s face was going to be superimposed on Absolem, the hookah-puffing caterpillar, however in the long run animators simply tried to make the inquisitive creature’s options Rickmanesque.
The late actor recorded his dialogue for the movie in someday, as did a lot of his fellow British thespians doing voice work, together with Stephen Fry (Cheshire Cat), Imelda Staunton (the Speaking Flowers), Barbara Windsor (Mallymkum), Michael Gough (Uilleum, Christopher Lee (the Jabberwocky) and Jim Carter (the Executioner).
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Sterling Holloway voiced the Cheshire Cat within the 1951 animated Alice in Wonderland, and Stephen Fry did the honors on this one. Coincidentally, each Holloway and Fry have additionally voiced Winnie-the-Pooh on totally different events, with Holloway voicing 1960s- and ’70s-era featurettes and Fry studying the audiobook of A.A. Milne’s authentic tales.
“My agent rang up and stated, ‘Are you able to see Tim Burton and lay down some Cheshire Cat motion,'” Fry recalled to Digital Spy in 2009. “I stated I would be honored to take action.”
He added, “My pal Michael Sheen is enjoying the White Rabbit, I do know him jolly properly. We do not have a ‘scene’ collectively. We do have dialogue collectively however he’ll most likely do his in America, in London or wherever he’s, and so they’ll get blended collectively in the long run.”
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
Michael Sheen was initially going to play the Cheshire Cat, however there have been scheduling conflicts, so he ended up voicing the White Rabbit, the tardy mammal who units the entire story in movement.
Regardless of all of the inexperienced display, Burton equipped his actors with “all of the conceptual artworks, all of the characters and the world, and the way every little thing would look,” Sheen informed RTE’s Paul Byrne. “…And naturally you have obtained the entire custom of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ there to tell what you are doing as properly.” Burton talked him by means of, “however he was child of working at nighttime as properly.” One of many final periods he did, Sheen recalled, Burton informed him that it was the primary film he’d ever labored on the place he could not overview a single freshly shot body, as a result of the completed product was going to look fully totally different.
Walt Disney Studios
When he pictured the White Queen, performed by Anne Hathaway, Burton considered Nigella Lawson. “She’s actually stunning and she or he does all this cooking, however then there’s this glint in her eye and once you see it you go, Oh, whoa, she’s like actually… nuts,'” Burton described the British cookbook creator, cooking present host and all-around kitchen goddess. “I imply in a great way. Effectively, possibly. I do not know.”
Requested about her inspiration as she obtained into character, Hathaway informed MovieWeb, “Except you’re enjoying an actual life particular person will probably be impressed by different issues. For the White Queen there have been numerous totally different sources. I used to be taking a look at silent movies with Greta Garbo and looking out on the method she strikes and I checked out Debbie Harry for the glam, punk rock component. And Tim Burton had talked about Nigella Lawson and she or he helped within the cooking scene due to her ease within the kitchen and the way in which Nigella Lawson could be very sensual with meals. I wished the White Queen to have that.”
Disney Photos
British actor Matt Lucas was morphed into each Tweedledee and his twin brother Tweedledum.
“To be sincere, it wasn’t that dangerous,” he informed RTE’s Paul Byrne. “If I do Little Britain I could be in make-up for six hours typically as Bubbles, however on this it was only a pleasure. I simply wore a kind of bodysuits, , in inexperienced, however my face was uncovered and I acted with the opposite actors. There was a man known as Ethan Cohn who would act with me, so whichever Tweedle I wasn’t enjoying, he would play. And it was nice enjoyable, ‘trigger you are there on set working with Johnny Deep, or Helena, and Tim Burton is directing you. So it was only a nice pleasure.”
Disney
Principal pictures began in September 2008, about 4 months later than initially deliberate, and lasted for 3 months. They shot at a number of places within the English countryside, after which the inexperienced display work was achieved in about 40 days at Culver Studios in L.A. and the wizards at Sony Photos Imageworks put all of it collectively. Shot in 2-D, the movie was transformed to 3-D in post-production.
Alice in Wonderland was initially on Disney’s 2009 launch schedule however was postponed till March 5, 2010. Whereas out selling the movie, Cater revealed on The Late Late Present With Craig Ferguson that Burton was nonetheless tinkering with the film two weeks earlier than its premiere.
“Alice was an experiment,” Burton defined to The Guardian as soon as the movie was lastly within the can. “We did not know what the film was until the very finish. It was thrilling and scary. Engaged on the CG simply obtained an increasing number of and extra intense. The depth peaked final week, after we needed to cease.” He raised his voice. “We needed to cease! STOP! I by no means contemplate a movie completed and this was no totally different…Ending a movie is sort of a dying ultimately.”
He agreed that it may be in comparison with a start, including, “After all it is a start. However one thing undoubtedly dies, too. It is an unnerving feeling that takes time to recover from.”
Not less than Burton’s painstaking efforts had been value it in the long run. Alice in Wonderland was the second-highest grossing movie of 2010, behind solely Toy Story 3, and it helped launch the live-action remake renaissance that is all the trend at Disney now.
