10-facts-about-tim-burton’s-alice-in-wonderland-that-are-fairly-bonkers

Alice in Wonderland did not want Tim Burton to show the story right into a bonkers journey down the rabbit gap. That is the way it popped out of Lewis Carroll‘s head when he wrote the story 155 years in the past.

However Burton, naturally, put his signature stamp on the part-live-action, part-CGI’d-to-the-nines movie, an eye-popping confection that instantly employs extra of the humor-tinged terror present in Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland than the animated Disney movie that got here out in 1951 (although, actually, the cartoon has its terrifying moments, too), in addition to characters from his 1871 follow-up, By the Wanting-Glass (a lot of whom returned for the 2016 sequel directed by James Bobin).

Burton obtained the merry band from his 2007 adaptation of Sweeney Todd again collectively for Alice, specifically Johnny Depp because the Mad Hatter, Helena Bonham Carterbecause the Purple Queen, Alan Rickman because the Caterpillar and Timothy Spall as Bayard (the pet canine of Crispin Glover‘s Knave of Hearts, impressed by the Pet talked about within the Carroll story), in addition to costume designer Colleen Atwood, and ended up with a visible feast—if not precisely a well-balanced meal, so far as most critics had been involved.

However, audiences discovered Alice’s degree of muchness completely as much as snuff, and the movie remodeled a billion {dollars} worldwide.