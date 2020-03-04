‘Zombies 2’ Cast Takes On Disneyland & After The Sequel’s Big Premiere — Watch

The ‘Zombies 2’ solid is like household. Meg Donnelly and extra of the solid reunited for a enjoyable journey to Disneyland after the sequel’s success and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE video of their journey!

Zombies 2 solid members Meg Donnelly, Ariel Martin, Pearce Joza, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Noah Zulfikar, and James Godfrey took over Disneyland to have fun the success of the Disney Channel sequel. That they had a blast collectively as they park-hopped between Disneyland Park and Disney California Journey Park. They obtained to expertise all the primary sights, together with the Guardians of the Galaxy experience and Vehicles Land. All through their journey, they met and took footage with excited Zombies 2 followers. The solid additionally caught the “Magic Happens” parade on the finish of the day.

The film additionally stars Milo Manheim and Chandler Kinney. Zombies 2 featured our fan faves Zed and Addison returning for an additional journey. This time round, the werewolves stepped onto the scene. Followers immediately related with Wynter, Willa, and Wyatt. Zed didn’t see eye-to-eye with the werewolves at first however he ultimately got here round. On the finish of the day, the zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves all found the true which means of group and acceptance.

Zombies 2 premiered Feb. 14, 2020. The Disney Channel Authentic Film ranks because the #1 cable telecast of 2020 to-date (excluding sports activities/information programming) with practically 5 million whole viewers 2+. It was watched by 1.9 million youngsters 6-11 viewers (12.56 score), 1.Four million ladies 6-11 (18.43 score), 1.6 million tweens 9-14 (9.98 score), 1.1 million ladies 9-14, and 4.9 million whole viewers, giving the sequel greater scores than the primary film.

Whereas we don’t know if there can be a 3rd Zombies film, the sequel left it large open for an additional DCOM. On the finish of Zombies 2, a glowing flying object crashed all the way down to Earth. Addison awoke and her white hair began to glow. This left everybody questioning: what’s Addison? Might she be an alien? A witch? There are such a lot of prospects!