zaza-says-she-wants-to-make-music-with-north-west-after-amazing-paris-rap-performance

ZaZa commented on what she thinks about North West’s shocking remix efficiency of her tune ‘What I Do?’ at Kanye West’s Yeezy vogue present in Paris on Mar. 2 in a brand new interview.

ZaZa, 5, loves the truth that North West, 6, rapped a remix of her tune “What I Do?” at her dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season eight vogue present in Paris, France on Mar. 2 and now she desires them to group as much as make extra music! The proficient younger artist talked about how she felt when she discovered that North selected her tune to rap to and what she desires to do subsequent in a Mar. three interview with TMZ.

“It was really good, I really liked it, it felt like…it was so good,” the lovable little lady informed the outlet in a video clip that may be seen HERE. “It was dope dope.” She went on to clarify that in the first place she felt like North took the tune away from her and didn’t perceive why. “I felt like she just took it away and I was like, ‘Why did you took it away from me?’ It was my beat. Daddy speak to them because Daddy is a gangster!”

ZaZa then revealed that issues are all good and he or she plans on doing loads with North sooner or later. “We’re going to laugh and go to Disneyland and stuff like that, that’s cool,” she exclaimed. “Oh and wait wait wait, I have one more thing for you,” she continued earlier than speaking about making music with Kim Kardashian‘s daughter. “If you could like get them in to like a studio, we can probably like go and sing.” She additionally admitted that she by no means met her however agreed folks needs to be good to her and cease the detrimental claims that she stole her beat.

ZaZa’s interview comes after North wowed crowds throughout Paris Trend Week when she rapped the pint-sized rapper’s tune and remixed it to even embrace a shout-out to her cousin Penelope Disick, 7. Kim took to Instagram to share a message that stated she was “so proud” of her and he or she additionally thanked ZaZa for the tune. ZaZa’s dad and mom then took to ZaZa’s Instagram web page to clarify that they weren’t mad in regards to the efficiency however they needed to verify ZaZa acquired credit score for the tune.