your-guide-to-bad-bunny’s-puerto-rican-references-on-“yhlqmdlg”

Dangerous Bunny could not be prouder to be Puerto Rican.

He is been very vocal about political points on the island, and has used his platform to battle for the betterment of the lives of these in Puerto Rico. Whilst he beneficial properties extra fame, he is determined to stay on the island.

On his new album, YHLQMDLG, every tune options Benito making references to Puerto Rican tradition that — in the event you didn’t develop up on the island — is troublesome to know their context.

YHLQMDLG stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana,” which implies “I Do No matter I Need.”

To assist, right here’s a information to the Puerto Rican cultural references he makes in every tune.

1. “Son las 5, ya va amanecer.”

Music: “Si Veo A Tu Mamá” That means: You could be questioning why Benito’s singing about consuming together with his associates till 5 a.m. That appears far later than when bars sometimes shut anyplace, proper? Nicely, in Puerto Rico we get together onerous. Most bars shut round 5 a.m.

2. “A vece’ la’ rola’ y la weed.” Music: “La Difícil” That means: “Rola” is slang for MDMA.

3. “Pero, ahora me gusta otra sicaria que vive por Bayamón.” Music: “Pero Ya No” That means: Bayamón is a municipality in Puerto Rico. It has a little bit of a foul rap on the subject of crimes, so he is principally saying his new woman’s as much as no good, referring to her as a hitwoman.

4. “No, tranqui.” Music: “Yo Perreo Sola” That means: “Tranqui” is brief for “tranquila/tranquilo,” which implies “chill out” or “relaxed,” relying on the context.

5. “Una malcriá’ como Nairobi.”

Music: “Yo Perreo Sola” That means: The Spanish Netflix sequence La Casa De Papél (Cash Heist) is a giant hit in Puerto Rico. He is referencing a personality named Nairobi, who offers zero fucks and does regardless of the hell she desires. Her perspective follows the theme of the album title.

6. “Los fili en las Louis Vuitton los guarda.”

Music: “Yo Perreo Sola” That means: “Fili” is slang for joint. Louis Vuitton luggage are a standing image in Puerto Rico, so he is saying she smokes weed and is of an higher class.

7. “Bichiyal” Amigues, come collect, “bichiyal” es un término que requiere mucha experiencia para entender. Abro hilo:

Music: “Bichiyal” That means: As author Frances Solá-Santiago defined, it is a time period used to reclaim the unfavourable elements tied to “yal” – which is used to consult with ladies of a decrease class – and switch it into an empowering phrase, mixed with “bicha” (bitch). Principally, a “bichiyal” is a girl who could also be of a decrease class, however she enjoys the finer issues in life.

8. “Loca con los caco’, pero que sean finos.” Music: “Bichiyal” That means: “Cacos” are principally the Puerto Rican model of cholos. They’re guys who need to be gangsters and related to a decrease socio-economic class. He is saying that she loves a majority of these guys, however below the situation that they are handsome.

9. “Le gusta montarse en los banshee y chillar.”

Music: “Bichiyal” That means: “Banshees” are ATVs (sometimes known as “four-tracks” in Puerto Rico). They’re well-liked within the island amongst individuals who stay in rural areas.

10. “Las otra mordía’, no las deja brillar.”

Music: “Bichiyal” That means: “Mordía” is slang for somebody who’s bitter. Principally, her squad’s feeling inferior as a result of she’s hotter than them.

11. “Los sabados en tacas, los viernes en retro.”

Music: “La Zona” That means: “Tacas” means heels, so she’s principally glamming it up on Friday after which the following day dressing down and sporting sneakers.

12. “El perreo en Brava, los munchies en Kintaro.”

13. “Por ti les picheo, las tengo en maintain.”

Music: “A Tu Merced” That means: When Benito says “picheo,” he means he is ignoring all the opposite women hitting him up. “Pichear” is slang for ignoring somebody or one thing, however on this case it is full-on ghosting.

14. “Tetas bien grandes como Lourdes Chacón.”

15. “Las nalgas bien grandes como Iris Chacón.”

Music: “Safaera” That means: Iris Chacón is an iconic dancer and singer from Puerto Rico, identified for her curves. She’s additionally Lourdes’ sister.

16. “El blanquito bobo que estudiaba en el CUTA.” Music: “25/8″ That means: He is referring to his school, Colegio Universitario Tecnológico de Arecibo (CUTA).

17. “$7.25, bo, con eso no se vive.” Music: “25/8″ That means: He is referencing the island’s minimal wage, which is outrageously low.

18. “Yo tengo muchos chavos, por eso ‘toy Chilindrina.”

Music: “25/8″ That means: Chilindrina is a personality from El Chavo Del Ocho. It is a Mexican present from the ’70s, nevertheless it was extremely popular in all of Latin America, together with Puerto Rico. Reruns aired commonly for many years. He is utilizing her identify as a result of it seems like “chillin’.”

19. “Se pasan hablando con los astro’ pa’ robarme las señales.”

20. “Pero a mi manera pa’ la calle, Savio Vega.”

Music: “Puesto Pa’ Guerrilar” That means: Savio Vega is a wrestler from Puerto Rico.

21. “Respeta’o en lo’ barrio’ y en lo’ caserío’ (To’ el mundo me quiere).” Music: “P FKN R” That means: “Caseríos” are the Puerto Rican housing tasks. Dangerous Bunny’s saying that he is revered by all within the island, irrespective of the place they’re from.

22. “Que vivan los guerreros en el Barrio Obrero/Donde hay callejones, cientos de crackeros.”

Music: “P FKN R” That means: Arcángel is giving props to his previous hood, Barrio Obrero, which is a part of Santurce, a metropolis in San Juan. He mentions the issues that individuals disgrace the realm for, together with medication, and sketchy alleys, however he nonetheless loves it regardless.

23. “Yo soy de Juana Mato’, ‘tos comíamos del mismo plato.” Music: “P FKN R” That means: Juana Matos is likely one of the island’s housing tasks.

24. “Una onceta de krippy, con eso me calmo.”

Music: “Hablamos Mañana” That means: “Krippy” is slang for weed.

25. “Abuela, bendición, hoy cumplí otro aim.” Music: “<3" That means: In Puerto Rico, it is customary to ask your grandparents for his or her blessing as a approach to present your love and respect.