your-guide-to-bad-bunny’s-puerto-rican-references-on-“yhlqmdlg”

Dangerous Bunny could not be prouder to be Puerto Rican.
On his new album, YHLQMDLG, every tune options Benito making references to Puerto Rican tradition that — in the event you didn’t develop up on the island — is troublesome to know their context.
To assist, right here’s a information to the Puerto Rican cultural references he makes in every tune.
“Son las 5, ya va amanecer.”
“A vece’ la’ rola’ y la weed.”
Music: “La Difícil”
That means: “Rola” is slang for MDMA.
“Pero, ahora me gusta otra sicaria que vive por Bayamón.”
Music: “Pero Ya No”
That means: Bayamón is a municipality in Puerto Rico. It has a little bit of a foul rap on the subject of crimes, so he is principally saying his new woman’s as much as no good, referring to her as a hitwoman.
“No, tranqui.”
Music: “Yo Perreo Sola”
That means: “Tranqui” is brief for “tranquila/tranquilo,” which implies “chill out” or “relaxed,” relying on the context.
“Una malcriá’ como Nairobi.”
“Los fili en las Louis Vuitton los guarda.”
“Bichiyal”
“Loca con los caco’, pero que sean finos.”
Music: “Bichiyal”
That means: “Cacos” are principally the Puerto Rican model of cholos. They’re guys who need to be gangsters and related to a decrease socio-economic class. He is saying that she loves a majority of these guys, however below the situation that they are handsome.
“Le gusta montarse en los banshee y chillar.”
“Las otra mordía’, no las deja brillar.”
“Los sabados en tacas, los viernes en retro.”
“El perreo en Brava, los munchies en Kintaro.”
“Por ti les picheo, las tengo en maintain.”
“Tetas bien grandes como Lourdes Chacón.”
“Las nalgas bien grandes como Iris Chacón.”
“El blanquito bobo que estudiaba en el CUTA.”
Music: “25/8″
That means: He is referring to his school, Colegio Universitario Tecnológico de Arecibo (CUTA).
“$7.25, bo, con eso no se vive.”
Music: “25/8″
That means: He is referencing the island’s minimal wage, which is outrageously low.
“Yo tengo muchos chavos, por eso ‘toy Chilindrina.”
“Se pasan hablando con los astro’ pa’ robarme las señales.”
“Pero a mi manera pa’ la calle, Savio Vega.”
“Respeta’o en lo’ barrio’ y en lo’ caserío’ (To’ el mundo me quiere).”
Music: “P FKN R”
That means: “Caseríos” are the Puerto Rican housing tasks. Dangerous Bunny’s saying that he is revered by all within the island, irrespective of the place they’re from.
“Que vivan los guerreros en el Barrio Obrero/Donde hay callejones, cientos de crackeros.”
23.
“Yo soy de Juana Mato’, ‘tos comíamos del mismo plato.”
Music: “P FKN R”
That means: Juana Matos is likely one of the island’s housing tasks.
“Una onceta de krippy, con eso me calmo.”
“Abuela, bendición, hoy cumplí otro aim.”
Music: “<3"
That means: In Puerto Rico, it is customary to ask your grandparents for his or her blessing as a approach to present your love and respect.