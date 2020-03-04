you-need-to-hear-niall-horan-and-fletcher’s-cover-of-taylor-swift’s-“lover”

You have by no means heard Taylor Swift‘s “Lover” sung like this earlier than.

Niall Horan and Fletcher launched a canopy of the 30-year-old singer’s hit by way of Spotify on Wednesday.

“All the time love being requested to become involved within the Spotify Singles classes,” the One Course member wrote in an announcement obtained by Rolling Stone. “It is good to get out of the consolation zone and check out one thing totally different. When it got here to deciding what tune I used to be going to do, there was just one choice for me. ‘Lover’ is one in every of my favourite songs I’ve heard in a very long time and Taylor is an effective good friend. Let’s hope she likes it.”

It appears just like the rendition acquired the 10-time Grammy winner’s stamp of approval.

“That is completely STUNNING,” the “Shake It Off” star wrote by way of Instagram Tales. “@NiallHoran & @FindingXFletcher Love you guys.”

This wasn’t the primary time the tune was carried out as a duet. As followers will recall, Swift and Shawn Mendes launched a remix again in November. Horan and Fletcher additionally aren’t the primary celebs to provide the tune a brand new twist. Keith City additionally carried out “Lover” throughout one in every of his live shows in August.