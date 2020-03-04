wright,-kanabec-to-join-growing-list-of-second-amendment-dedicated-counties

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two new counties handed Second Modification Devoted County resolutions Tuesday night time, turning into the sixth and seventh to take action in Minnesota.

What had been a listing of northern, rural Minnesota counties will now embody Wright and Kanabec, because the pattern strikes nearer to the metro space. Different counties embody Clearwater, Marshall, Crimson Lake, Roseau, and Wadena.

In accordance with the Minnesota Gun House owners Caucus, a Second Modification Dedication decision refers to a county or metropolis which prohibits ordinances to cease gun management, or “other metro-DFL driven anti-gun policies at the state legislature.” It’s a symbolic transfer to guard the rights of residents to bear arms.

The decision handed with a 5-Zero vote in Wright County.

“I believe that it is the second amendment that allows us to enjoy the other God-given freedoms in this great country,” mentioned Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer on the board assembly Tuesday night time. “I am not nervous about a threat of violence. It is not our law-abiding citizens that we worry about.”

Different states — together with Illinois, Colorado, California, Florida, and Virginia — have additionally seen an growing variety of counties declare themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”