work-zone-speed-camera-enforcement-program-begins-across-pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starting right this moment, drivers caught on digicam rushing via work zones in Pennsylvania might be fined. A warning interval for receiving a rushing ticket within the state ended Wednesday.

As a part of the “Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement Program,” gadgets arrange in work zones will detect when drivers are going 11 mph or extra over the velocity restrict.

“Through the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, we are urging motorists to slow down and pay attention while driving, especially through work zones where roadway conditions can change on a daily basis,” mentioned Performing PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “In 2018, 23 motorists were killed in a Pennsylvania work zone. Ultimately, this program is not about issuing violations, it’s about saving lives.”

Work zones which have the cameras can have indicators posted letting drivers know they’re getting into an space that’s monitored by cameras.

In 2018, there have been simply over 1,800 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania, leading to 23 deaths.

For extra data on the Automated Work Zone Velocity Enforcement program, go to WorkZoneCameras.PennDOT.gov.