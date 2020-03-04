woman-pulled-from-north-philadelphia-rowhome-engulfed-in-flames-given-cpr,-taken-to-hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lady pulled from a North Philadelphia rowhome that was engulfed in flames was given CPR earlier than being positioned in an ambulance. The hearth occurred round 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, on Howard and Ontario Streets.

(credit score: CBS3)

Firefighters carried out CPR on the sufferer on the sidewalk outdoors of the house.

The situation of the sufferer who was transported to a neighborhood hospital just isn’t but recognized.

Firefighters are working to out a blaze on the 3300 block of Howard st. Thus far we’re listening to one lady needed to be pulled out and labored on by EMS. I’ll have the newest at 4pm @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/31QIEAiO9x — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) March 4, 2020

It’s unknown if anybody else was in the home on the time of the fireplace.

Flames and smoke may very well be seen taking pictures from the roof of the house.

The hearth has been positioned below management.

Stick with CBSPhilly.com for this creating story.