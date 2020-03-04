woman-leads-police-on-slow-speed-chase-with-child-in-car,-passes-out-in-front-of-daycare

ROWLETT (CBSDFW.COM) – A girl led police on a chase — an especially sluggish velocity chase — whereas there was a 4-year-old boy within the again seat by way of Rowlett and into Rockwall this afternoon.

5 police automobiles saved a gradual tempo behind the driving force. The entrance proper wheel of her automotive was broken through the chase.

Finally the chase ended on the Youngsters’s Park North daycare the place police surrounded the automotive. A negotiator with the Rockwall Police Division began talking to the lady virtually instantly.

After 15 – 20 minutes of negotiating, a number of officers broke the again window to retrieve the kid, who police mentioned lives together with his grandparents.

The girl refused to exit her automotive, and even began combating officers. They ultimately eliminated the lady, who was handcuffed. She was taken away by ambulance.

(credit score: CBS 11 Information)

CBS 11 Information is engaged on getting extra particulars about what led to the incident.