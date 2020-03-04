with-vulnerable-populations,-colorado-senior-centers-and-eldercare-facilities-step-up-coronavirus-precautions

Mulroy Senior Middle may have extra hand sanitizer stations put in in its Denver facility — a part of a precautionary plan Catholic Charities of Denver rolled out for stopping the brand new coronavirus.

The senior heart additionally will present anti-bacterial cleaning soap and distribute assets from the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention about correct handwashing.

“Nothing is more important to us at Catholic Charities of Denver than the well-being of our participants, volunteers and staff,” stated Nissa Lapoint, the group’s spokeswoman.

Greater than 100 circumstances of the brand new coronavirus, formally generally known as COVID-19, have been confirmed in america. 9 individuals in Washington state have died from the virus. Many of the deceased have been residents of a suburban Seattle nursing residence, in response to the Related Press.

Zero circumstances of the brand new coronavirus had been confirmed in Colorado as of Tuesday.

What can senior facilities and nursing properties — amenities housing a inhabitants susceptible to respiratory sicknesses such because the flu or COVID-19 — in Colorado do to organize for what the CDC stated was an inevitable unfold of the brand new coronavirus within the U.S.?

The Washington State Well being Division has an internet web page devoted to the subject. Its recommendation: plan now, amongst different options.

Put together for attainable elevated numbers of absences amongst workers

Give native managers authority to take applicable actions outlined of their response plan

Actively encourage sick staff to remain residence and ship sick staff residence instantly

Emphasize respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene for everybody

Carry out routine environmental cleansing

Brookdale Senior Dwelling has a number of amenities in Denver, Colorado Springs and the Western Slope providing care starting from impartial senior residing to assisted residing and reminiscence care.

The senior communities stated they’re following CDC tips.

“Right now, our main focus is prevention,” stated Heather Hunter, spokeswoman for Brookdale Senior Dwelling. “We are acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing our policies and procedures for contagious illnesses such as influenza with staff. These include reminders about flu vaccines, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick, and taking flu antivirals as prescribed.”

“We have a corporate emergency response team in place to provide support to the local teams, especially in the event of a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Hunter stated. “If a confirmed case were to occur, we would continue to act in full compliance with the CDC, local and state health authorities.”

Steven McDonald has a number of relations, together with his father, residing in Highlands Ranch senior communities. He hopes to listen to particular plans and precautionary measures the amenities are taking to maintain his household secure.

“I’m not going out and buying masks or anything, but my dad is 91 and my father-in-law is going to be 93,” McDonald stated. “They are highly susceptible to these kind of respiratory illnesses. I think it’d be helpful to know that there is a plan in the works and know what it is. For example, they have an ice cream bar at dinner. It seems like you shouldn’t do that when this is happening. I’d like to know what they’re doing with public meals if this going to run rampant.”

