with-klobuchar-out,-bernie-sanders-campaign-hopes-for-another-primary-win-in-minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Minnesota by greater than 20 proportion factors 4 years in the past.

With Sen. Amy Klobuchar now out of the race, Sen. Sanders is hoping for an additional win right here. That’s why he selected St. Paul for a rally on the eve of Tremendous Tuesday.

Even earlier than Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race, Sanders had been surging in polls right here in Minnesota. And whereas these polls confirmed Klobuchar main him by about 6 proportion factors, it was inside the margin of error. Sanders of us assume they’ll make that up right here.

Hundreds of Sanders followers packed the RiverCentre Monday evening enthusiastically cheering Sen. Sanders name for a “revolution.”

Sanders brazenly invited Klobuchar in addition to Pete Buttigieg supporters into his fold.

“I want to open the door to Amy’s supporters to Pete’s supporters, I know there are political differences,” Sanders stated. “To all of Amy’s and Pete’s millions of supporters, the door is open come on in.”

Sanders went to Vermont this morning the place he voted along with his spouse Jane. He’s upbeat and says they’re anticipating a really huge evening.

The large query after all, will Bernie sanders profit in any respect from supporters of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg? Although they’ve endorsed Joe Biden.

The sanders marketing campaign does consider they’ll decide up votes.