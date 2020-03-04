why-kristen-bell-and-dax-shepard-don’t-lie-to-their-kids

Whether or not it is Santa Claus or the intercourse discuss, Kristen Bell does not misinform her youngsters.

The Frozen II star is a proud mother to 2 daughters with husband Dax Shepard—6-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta. And, as she defined in an upcoming interview for the Motherly Podcast’s season three launch on Thursday, hosted by Elizabeth Tenety, there is a motive these little ones know Santa shouldn’t be actual.

“I used to be advised by a mother that I actually respect, ‘Do not ever let, particularly a daughter, have a look at you after they’re 11 years outdated and have the ability to assume, What else have you ever lied about?'” Bell stated she took the recommendation severely and realistically, so when certainly one of her daughters, then simply over three years outdated, raised some questions in regards to the vacation determine, Bell got here clear.

“She stated, ‘You understand, one thing stinks about this entire Santa factor as a result of if a flight to Europe takes that lengthy, how can he make it again?’ And my husband and I checked out one another and I instantly thought, ‘Am I going to have a look at this little woman and inform her to cease the intuition in her physique that tells her when one thing’s fallacious and to ask questions? Or am I going to reward this conduct of crucial pondering?'” she defined within the interview.