why-dierks-bentley-is-letting-hot-country-knights-have-their-“big-moment”

Jim Wright
Dierks Bentley is able to mild Sizzling Nation Knights on hearth!
After making quite a lot of appearances on Dierks’ excursions over time, the “prime promoting ‘90s cowl band within the historical past of the world” is able to take a large step. Oh sure, they’re making ready for an enormous tour and the discharge of a brand-new album titled The Ok Is Silent.
“It has been a giant yr for them. They’ve form of been following us across the previous couple of years and I am unable to do away with them. They’re like a stray canine that at all times sticks round. I made a decision to lean in and make an album with these guys and provides them an opportunity to interrupt out of their little bubble,” Dierks shared with E! Information solely earlier than the monitor checklist and album cowl reveal. “It is form of a charity act. I took them on and helped write this report and produce it and it simply form of snowballed.”
Snowballed into a giant hit. The band, which incorporates Dierks’ alter-ego Doug Douglason, already has a success on their arms due to a Travis Tritt collaboration known as “Choose Her Up.”
The truth is, Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen appeared within the music video that has already obtained near 700,000 views on YouTube.
“Tiffani was a giant fan again within the day and when she heard they have been getting again collectively, she requested to play an element within the resurgence of the ‘90s and be within the video. She’s a giant fan of Doug. Her and Doug might need had one thing again within the day however I do not know. It was good to have one particular person on the set that was skilled,” Dierks joked. “She form of helped the Knights get their act collectively and save the day of the video shoot.”
For these unfamiliar, that is the group who jumps on stage with mullet hairstyles, denim on denim vogue and sun shades you would not precisely see at Vogue Week.
“Everyone seems to be attempting to seize onto that mullet and journey it for so long as it is price,” Dierks shared when speaking in regards to the band members. “They’re lots to cope with and it jogs my memory why I by no means need to get in a band. It is simply plenty of shenanigans and having law enforcement officials present up on the studio…Hopefully that is their massive second proper now.”
These massive moments may occur on the 2020 ACM Awards the place Sizzling Nation Knights is rumored to be making an look. Quickly after, they may hit the street for a tour you must see to consider.
Common Music Group
“The present will begin in all probability no matter time it begins and can go effectively on into the night time. Wherever they wind up, hopefully they do not find yourself in jail,” Dierks shared. “It’ll be unique songs, cowl songs and particular friends right here and there.”
As a lot as these guys drive Dierks loopy, it is secure to say he would not have it another approach. “Their life form of jogs my memory of a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode the place one thing horrible at all times occurs and we see it on stage they usually pull these regulars up tight and mud off their boot buckles and get it completed for an hour and a half each night time. Afterwards I flip free and hope they present up on the subsequent gig however they at all times have enjoyable and convey the occasion on stage and I feel the album represents that.”
And whereas Dierks has his arms full with Sizzling Nation Knights, he has an replace for followers on new music from him and solely him.
The 2020 ACM Awards Male Artist of the Yr nominee says he is taking a break from a headlining tour. The truth is, this pause could permit Dierks to be extra artistic than ever earlier than.
“I’ve a clean slate and nothing deliberate. I will go write a number of songs however actually fall into writing and must get a theme and a few type of inspiration,” he teased. “Proper now, I am simply knee-deep in mullets and viper sun shades and high-waisted Wranglers and line dancing and stage twirls and thrusts so I gotta get previous this specific second and see what occurs.”
