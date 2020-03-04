why-can’t-the-any-democratic-senate-candidates-break-out?

Dallas Now Residence To Coronavirus Testing KitsIndividuals can now get examined domestically for COVID19 in Dallas.

Police Search Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed 7-12 months-PreviousPolice in Fort Price are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed somewhat boy final night time.

Motivational Speaker Main Effort To Get Hundreds Of ‘Letters Of Gratitude’ To Medal Of Honor Recipients“That is your alternative to say thanks, and I believe it’s so vital now,” mentioned Janine Stange, who’s visiting North Texas this week.

Mom Of Man Shot In Lake Highlands House Believes Son Knew KillerIt has been two weeks since a Dallas man ​was discovered shot to demise in his Lake Highlands house. Thus far, police haven’t introduced an arrest.

North Texas Physician Talks About CoronavirusDr. Diana Cervantes with the UNT Well being Science Heart spoke on CBS 11 at four p.m.

After Wet Wednesday, Sunny And Dry Days ForwardNicer climate is only a day away!

New App Touted As ‘World’s First Robotic Lawyer’The DoNotPay app vows to battle parking tickets, get well international transaction charges, sue firms and even tackle robocallers.

Texas Man Casts Tremendous Tuesday Vote At 1:30 A.M. WednesdayA Texas man wasn’t going to let an hours-long wait deter him from casting his vote on Tremendous Tuesday — even when it meant ready till 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Katie Johnston reviews.

Gradual-Velocity Chase In Rowlett Ends In Entrance Of Daycare In RockwallGradual-Velocity Chase In Rowlett Ends In Entrance Of Daycare In Rockwall

Police: Texas 10-12 months-Previous Arrested For Sexually Assaulting One other Youngster On Faculty BusA 10-year-old pupil from Early, Texas has been arrested for sexually assaulting one other baby on a faculty bus final month, police mentioned. Katie Johnston reviews.

Wild Wednesday: Texas TortoiseWild Wednesday: Texas Tortoise

Likelihood Of Rain 100%Showers this morning, changing into a gentle rain throughout the afternoon hours. Excessive round 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Likelihood of rain 100%. Regionally heavier rainfall doable.

Tremendous Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends RunTremendous Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

Extra Tech, Social Media Corporations Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus FearsConsiderations in regards to the coronavirus and its unfold is now impacting one if Texas’ largest media, expertise and music convention and festivals — South By Southwest. Katie Johnston reviews.

Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Main For Texas’ 12th Congressional DistrictWith 96% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger overcame challenger Chris Putnam 58% to 42% within the Republican main for Texas’ 12th Congressional District which is consists of elements of Tarrant, Parker and Clever Counties.

CBS 11 Information Now: Wednesday MorningTake a look at what’s making the headlines throughout North Texas this Wednesday morning.

Hit & Run Driver Kills 7-12 months-Previous Boy In Fort PricePolice in Fort Price are investigating a late night time hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy. Police data present it was round 10:15 p.m. when an individual made an emergency name reporting that their “little brother simply go run over.”

MJ Hegar Ready To Study U.S. Senate Runoff OpponentMJ Hegar needs to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn however she’s going to should make it thorough one other election to do it.

four Injured In Hearth At House Complicated In Fort Price4 folks, together with two firefighters, have been injured early Wednesday morning after flames ravaged an house complicated in Fort Price, officers mentioned.

Joe Biden Wins Texas Main To End Triumphant Tremendous TuesdayJoe Biden capped off a triumphant Tremendous Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.

Jeff Ray’s Moist AM Climate ReplaceJeff Ray’s Moist AM Climate Replace

Tight Race In Texas For Former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie SandersOf all 14 Tremendous Tuesday states, Texas is the closest race for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders

Erin Moran’s Climate ReplaceBear in mind to seize your umbrellas as a result of North Texas has a 100% likelihood of rain Wednesday.

Beth Van Duyne Leads GOP Main For Texas’ 24th Congressional DistrictVan Duyne was Mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017 earlier than going to work for the Trump Administration.