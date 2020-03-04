where-you’ve-seen-food-network’s-tournament-of-champions-all-star-chefs-before

“The NFL has the Tremendous Bowl, MLB has the World Sequence, NBA has The Finals. And now Meals Community has Event of Champions – the final word culinary championship to ascertain as soon as and for all, who guidelines America’s kitchen,” Fieri stated in a press launch when the present was introduced in January.

The five-part match will pit 16 of the nation’s most celebrated chef—nominated on social media final fall by followers after host and govt producer Man Fieri requested for enter on who deserved to struggle it out in an East Coast vs. West Coast match—into head-to-head, single elimination bracket-style competitors, the place a randomizer machine determines the protein, produce, tools, cooking type and time for every of the cook-offs.

On Wednesday, March 4, the community that introduced us Chopped, Man’s Grocery Video games and a seemingly endless array of baking championships will give foodies a March Insanity all their very own with the premiere of Event of Champions.

Whereas the cooks enter the competitors blind, not understanding who their opponents will probably be or what kind of challenges they will need to face, viewers will possible acknowledge lots of culinary forces repping their respective coasts. Earlier than you tune in, meet the 16 all-star cooks and discover out simply the place you might have seen them earlier than!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Photographs for NYCWFF Maneet Chauhan

Followers might have seen this chef and cook dinner e-book creator, repping the East Coast on Event of Champions, in her position as a choose on Chopped. She’s additionally appeared as a competitor in season three of The Subsequent Iron Chef and a 2016 all-star match on Man’s Grocery Video games.

Andrei Jackamets/Bravo/NBCU Picture Financial institution Rocco DiSpirito

The celeb chef and cookbook creator, a Queens native repping the East Coast, was featured within the 2003 NBC actuality collection The Restaurant, which adopted the launch of a brand new Manhattan eatery. He is additionally hosted reveals on Bravo (Rocco’s Dinner Celebration) and Meals Community (Restaurant Divided), appeared as a visitor choose on High Chef and a commentator on The Finest Factor I Ever Ate, and made the daytime TV rounds on reveals like The View, Rachael Ray, and Good Morning America.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Photographs for NYCWFF Alex Guarnaschelli

The New York Metropolis-based chef and cook dinner e-book creator started her TV profession as a competitor on an episode of Iron Chef America in 2007. Since then, she’s competed on The Subsequent Iron Chef and The Subsequent Iron Chef: Redemption, repeatedly appeared as a choose on Chopped, fronted Alex’s Day Off in 2009, made appearances numerous different Meals Community reveals, on and at the moment hosts competitors collection Grocery store Stakeout, now in its second season. She’s additionally performed herself on scripted reveals The Actual O’Neals, Younger & Hungry and Billions.

Eddy Chen/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution Elizabeth Falkner

The pastry chef and cook dinner e-book creator, a NYC transplant repping the East Coast, has competed on High Chef Masters, The Subsequent Iron Chef, Kitchen Inferno and Man’s Grocery Video games, served as a visitor choose on High Chef and its spinoff Simply Desserts, High Chef Canada and Donut Showdown, and appeared on The Finest Factor I Ever Ate and Distinctive Sweets.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution Darnell Ferguson

The Louisville-based chef repping the East Coast gained Meals Community’s Final Thanksgiving Problem in 2018 and has appeared on Rachael Ray, Beat Bobby Flay and Man’s Grocery Video games.

Steve Jennings/Getty Photographs for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Amanda Freitag

Followers will acknowledge the New York-based chef from her position as a choose on Chopped, her stints competing on The Subsequent Iron Chef and Iron Chef America, and her internet hosting work on the short-lived American Diner Revival.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Picture Financial institution Marc Murphy

The Italian-born, NYC-based chef and restaurateur serves as a daily choose on Chopped. He is additionally appeared on Iron Chef America, Man’s Grocery Video games, Beat Bobby Flay, Distinctive Eats, The Finest Factor I Ever Ate, Rachael Ray and Right now, amongst others.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Photographs for NYCWFF Christian Petroni

One other chef repping the East Coast, followers might acknowledge Christian Petroni from his joint win of Meals Community Star season 14. He is additionally each competed on and judged Chopped, whereas making a number of appearances on The Kitchen.

Nicole Wilder/Bravo/NBCU Picture Financial institution Richard Blais

Followers will acknowledge the So Cal-based restauranteur and cook dinner e-book creator from his stint on High Chef season 4 and his win on High Chef: All-Stars in 2010. He returned to the Bravo present as a recurring choose in seasons 12 and 13. On the Meals Community, he is repeatedly appeared as each a choose and competitor on Man’s Grocery Video games, whereas internet hosting Hungry Video games and Halloween Baking Championship.

Eddy Chen/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution Eric Greenspan

The L.A.-based restaurateur has competed on The Subsequent Iron Chef, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Man’s Grocery Video games, whereas making appearances on Man’s Ranch Kitchen, The Finest Factor I Ever Ate, Meals Community Star and extra.

Greg Gayne/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution Antonia Lofaso

Since rising to prominence on season 4 of High Chef, the L.A.-based chef and restaurateur has returned to the Bravo collection for 2010’s All-Stars and 2014 off-shoot Duels. She’s additionally appeared on Recreation Present Community’s short-lived Beat the Cooks, served as an adviser on CNBC’s Restaurant Startup, has judged Cutthroat Kitchen and Man’s Grocery Video games, and appeared on The Finest Factor I Ever Ate.

Tiffany Rose/Getty Photographs for ChefDance Beau MacMillan

Since internet hosting the primary season of Worst Cooks in America in 2010, the L.A.-based chef, repping the West Coast on Event of Champions, has competed on The Subsequent Iron Chef, judged Man’s Grocery Video games, and made numerous appearances on The Smartest thing I Ever Ate.

Eddy Chen/NBC/NBCU Picture Financial institution Jet Tila

The L.A.-based chef and restaurateur has appeared on Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, Man’s Grocery Video games and The Finest Factor I Ever Ate.

Isabella Vosmikova/Syfy/NBCU Picture Financial institution Marcel Vigneron

After gaining distinguished because the runner-up of High Chef season two, the L.A.-based restaurateur and caterer identified for his molecular gastronomy cooking type landed a short-lived Syfy collection, Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen, in 2011, earlier than returning to compete on High Chef: All-Stars. He is additionally competed on The Subsequent Iron Chef and Cutthroat Kitchen, whereas showing as a choose on America’s Finest Cooks, Iron Chef America and Man’s Grocery Video games.

Dale Berman/Bravo/NBCU Picture Financial institution Michael Voltaggio

The L.A.-based chef and restaurateur identified greatest for competing towards his brother Bryan Voltaggio on and finally profitable season of High Chef has appeared as a visitor choose on Hell’s Kitchen, Beat Bobby Flay, and Household Meals Showdown. He is additionally appeared on such scripted fare as Suburgatory, Marry Me and Younger & Hungry.