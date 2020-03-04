when-is-march-madness-2020?-dates,-tv-schedule,-locations,-odds-&-more-for-the-ncaa-tournament

The 2020 NCAA Event is true across the nook, bringing with it the same old March Insanity that takes maintain of the nation this time of 12 months.

The 2019-20 males’s basketball season will culminate with the Last 4, held this 12 months in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Extra notably, the 2020 event will mark the 35-year anniversary of the 1985 NCAA Event, the primary to incorporate a 64-team discipline.

That is becoming, in additional methods than one.

MORE: Projecting the 2020 NCAA Event discipline of 68

A number of groups may very well be categorized as “good” forward of the 2020 event, and they’re going to possible declare favourite standing forward of March Insanity. However there are not any nice groups, akin to 2019 Duke, 2017 Villanova or 2012 Kentucky. A few of the nation’s prime groups — Duke, Kentucky, Baylor, San Diego State and extra — have all suffered head-scratching losses, virtually as if March Insanity bled into the common season.

Equally, there are not any generational abilities akin to Zion Williamson, Ja Morant or Jalen Brunson, although the likes of Iowa’s Luka Garza, Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Marquette’s Markus Howard are certain to thrill when their groups attain the event.

All that begs the query: How a lot Insanity can we anticipate to see in March? Primarily based on the season up to now, rather a lot. And there is no higher solution to finish a school basketball season.

With that, here is every part it’s worthwhile to learn about March Insanity 2020, together with the beginning and finish dates, a TV schedule and areas for every spherical of the NCAA Event, up to date betting odds and extra.

When is March Insanity 2020?

Begin date : Tuesday, March 17

: Tuesday, March 17 Finish date: Monday, April 6

The 2020 NCAA Event — comprised of the First 4, Rounds 1 and a pair of, the Candy 16, Elite Eight, Last 4 and nationwide championship sport — will start shortly after Choice Sunday and conclude in early April.

Right here is the complete schedule for March Insanity 2020:

Spherical Dates First 4 March 17-18 Spherical 1 March 19-20 Spherical 2 March 21-22 Candy 16 March 26-27 Elite Eight March 28-29 Last 4 April 4 Nationwide championship April 6

The place is March Insanity 2020?

First 4 location: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Last 4 location: Atlanta

The 2020 NCAA Event begins in Dayton, Ohio with the First 4 and finishes in Atlanta with the Last 4. A number of cities will host the primary, second and regional rounds between the bookend rounds, nevertheless.

Under is a full rundown on the websites and areas of the NCAA Event:

Spherical Location Web site First 4 Dayton, Ohio UD Enviornment Rounds 1-2 Albany, N.Y. Instances Union Middle Spokane, Wash. Spokane Veterans Memorial Enviornment St. Louis Enterprise Middle Tampa, Fla. Amalie Enviornment Greensboro, N.C. Greensboro Coliseum Omaha, Neb. CenturyLink Middle Omaha Sacramento, Calif. Golden 1 Middle Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Midwest Regional Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium West Regional Los Angeles STAPLES Middle South Regional Houston Toyota Middle East Regional New York Madison Sq. Backyard Last 4 Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium

NCAA Event schedule 2020

When is Choice Sunday 2020?

Choice Sunday, the day on which the 68-team discipline is unveiled, will happen on Sunday, March 15 in 2020. Like final 12 months, the Choice Sunday present will air on CBS and can go for a region-by-region reveal, versus TBS’ alphabetical reveal in 2018. The 2020 NCAA Event’s choice present will start at 6 p.m. ET, although the complete bracket will not be launched till the completion of that day’s convention championship video games.

Date: Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 15 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Stay stream: NCAA March Insanity Stay

When is the First 4?

The 2020 First 4 video games will happen March 17-18, with doubleheaders performed on every of these days.

Not the entire 68 groups — comprised of 32 automated qualifiers and 36 at-large bids — will get to play within the 2020 NCAA Event. Since 2011, eight groups — the 4 lowest-seeded automated and at-large bids — have been chosen to play in 4 “First 4” video games: primarily, play-in video games for the event correct.

Date: March 17-18

March 17-18 Time: TBD

TBD TV channel: TruTV

TruTV Stay stream: NCAA March Insanity Stay

When is the Last 4?

The 2020 NCAA Event ends with the Last 4 (April 4) and nationwide championship (April 6) video games in Atlanta after the sector has been whittled down from 68, 64, 32, 16 and eight groups.

Dates: April 4, 6

April 4, 6 Time: TBD

TBD TV channel: TBS

TBS Stay stream: NCAA March Insanity Stay

The best way to watch March Insanity 2020 reside

The 2020 NCAA Event will probably be broadcast between CBS and Turner Sports activities stations (which incorporates TV channels TBS, TNT and TruTV). On account of a 2016 contract between CBS and Turner Sports activities, Turner Sports activities has broadcast rights to the Last 4 and nationwide championship sport each different 12 months. Which means this 12 months’s Last 4 in Atlanta will probably be broadcast on TBS.

Right here is the complete TV schedule and streaming choices for the 2020 NCAA Event:

Odds to win March Insanity 2020

Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor and Dayton — all thought-about potential 1-seeds within the 2020 NCAA Event — have the very best odds to win March Insanity 2020, per BetOnline (by way of SportsInsider). Under are the highest 11 groups with the very best odds:

Kansas: +500

+500 Gonzaga: +700

+700 Baylor: +900

+900 Dayton: +1000

+1000 Duke: +1200

+1200 Kentucky: +1200

+1200 Michigan State: +1400

+1400 San Diego State: +1400

+1400 Louisville: +1800

+1800 Maryland: +1800

+1800 Seton Corridor: +1800

Future March Insanity areas, host websites

The NCAA Event takes place throughout a number of host cities all through the First 4, Rounds 1 and a pair of, Candy 16 and Elite Eight. Every event finishes with the Last 4, which — very similar to the Tremendous Bowl — modifications venues annually.

Listed below are the long run websites and areas for future Last Fours:

12 months Metropolis Last 4 host website 2021 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium 2022 New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome 2023 Houston NRG Stadium 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium 2025 San Antonio Alamodome 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium

NCAA Event 2020 tickets

The NCAA affords a number of customizable ticket offers for March Insanity 2020 via its ticket associate, PrimeSport. These embody bundle and particular person ticket choices for every spherical of the NCAA Event. The primary draw is the Last 4, held in Atlanta, for which the NCAA has provided particular person tickets and the “Official NCAA Fan Expertise.” A single ticket begins at $275. A fan expertise ticket, which begins at $541, contains:

Semifinals (Saturday): Appearances from Fran Fraschilla, others, and musical performances by Karen Waldrup and DJ Mal-ski

Championship (Monday): Appearances from Dominique Wilkins, Fran Fraschilla and performances by The A-City A-Listing and DJ Mal-ski

Gentle buffet dinner

Full premium money bar

Picture alternative with the NCAA Last 4 nationwide championship trophy

Commemorative NCAA Last 4 lanyard and ticket holder

The NCAA additionally affords a “Premium Membership Hospitality” bundle, costs of which start within the hundreds and contains:

All-inclusive premium bar and meals menu from gate opening via the top of halftime of the ultimate sport

Premium seize and go meals served all through the sport

Picture alternative with the NCAA Last 4 Nationwide Championship trophy

Commemorative sport program

Personal restrooms and membership entry

Second-party choices embody StubHub ($265 tickets to semifinals and championship sport), Vivid Seats ($274) and SeatGeek ($285).

NCAA Event winners

UCLA leads all males’s school basketball packages with 11 nationwide championships, adopted by blue bloods Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke.

Virginia, the 2019 March Insanity winner, lastly joined the listing final 12 months with its first NCAA Event title in program historical past.