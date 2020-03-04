when-do-the-nhl-payoffs-start?-first-round-schedule,-odds-for-2020-stanley-cup-chase

The 2019-20 NHL common season is drawing to a detailed and the playoff push is in full swing.
Present favorites for the Stanley Cup embody the Vegas Golden Knights, who not too long ago traded for defenseman Alec Martinez and goalie Robin Lehner, and anticipated Presidents’ Trophy winners the Boston Bruins. The Tampa Bay Lightning are additionally a scorching decide as they attempt to erase the embarrassment of a first-round exit final season.
Is that this lastly the 12 months for Tampa Bay? Will Boston reclaim its spot on high of the hockey world? May the St. Louis Blues go back-to-back? Or will one other crew shock all people this spring?
Solely time will inform.
Under is the whole lot you have to get you prepared for the 2020 postseason.
When do the NHL playoffs begin?
The primary spherical of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs is slated to start on Wednesday, April 8.
How do the Stanley Cup playoffs work?
Eight groups from every convention qualify. Every best-of-seven sequence is performed in a 2–2–1–1–1 format, and the winners advance to the subsequent spherical.
Within the first spherical, the highest seed in every convention performs the second wild-card winner whereas the opposite division winner performs the primary wild card. In every division, the second and third place groups battle it out to see who will advance to the convention semifinals.
Groups that advance to the convention semifinals face off in opposition to the rest of their bracket to find out who will play within the convention closing.
NHL playoff schedule
This part shall be up to date when the data turns into obtainable.
Up to date odds to win the 2020 Stanley Cup
|Staff
|Odds*
|Vegas Golden Knights
|9/2
|Boston Bruins
|6/1
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|7/1
|Colorado Avalanche
|10/1
|St. Louis Blues
|10/1
|Washington Capitals
|10/1
|Dallas Stars
|16/1
|Philadelphia Flyers
|16/1
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|16/1
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|18/1
|Edmonton Oilers
|25/1
|Vancouver Canucks
|25/1
|Calgary Flames
|30/1
|Nashville Predators
|30/1
|Arizona Coyotes
|40/1
|Carolina Hurricanes
|40/1
|New York Islanders
|40/1
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|80/1
|Florida Panthers
|80/1
|Minnesota Wild
|80/1
|New York Rangers
|80/1
|Winnipeg Jets
|100/1
|Chicago Blackhawks
|500/1
|Montreal Canadiens
|500/1
|Buffalo Sabres
|1000/1
*sportsline.com, as of March 3