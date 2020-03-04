what-you-need-to-know-about-the-2020-michigan-presidential-primary-election

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – On March 10, Michigan voters will have the ability to head to the polls and vote within the 2020 main election. Listed here are some key details to know in regards to the main election.

What am I voting for?

Most individuals are conscious that within the main elections, they are going to be voting for his or her most popular presidential candidate. Nonetheless, there are different vital selections that can be voted on on this election.

One instance contains Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb residents voting on whether or not or to not renew millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts.

To see what can be in your native poll, go to right here.

Is it too late to register to vote?

No! Michigan has same-day voter registration. The deadline to register on-line for this election has already handed, however you possibly can register to vote in particular person at your native metropolis clerks workplace up till eight p.m. on voting day. Ensure to deliver a doc displaying proof of residency. Click on right here for a listing of authorized supplies.

Additionally, observe that you simply can not register to vote at your polling place on election day.

Can I vote absentee?

Sure! Now all voters in Michigan can vote absentee with out offering a motive. You will need to request an absentee voter poll out of your metropolis clerk. The deadline to request an absentee poll despatched to you is 5 p.m. the Friday earlier than election day, however you possibly can request a voter absentee up till Four p.m. the day earlier than the election, in particular person at your metropolis clerks workplace. For extra info on absentee voters, go to right here.

To see if you’re registered to vote or discover solutions to another questions you’ll have, go to right here.

