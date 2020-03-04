wendy-williams-calls-out-britney-spears’-son-jayden,-13,-for-being-‘disrespectful’-to-family-on-instagram

Wendy Williams expressed her disappointment in Britney Spears’ Jayden, after the 13-year-old spoke about his household on Instagram Stay. {The teenager} aired some questionable scoop on Tuesday, and even hinted that his mother might stop music!

“He’s a disrespectful 13-year-old,” Wendy, 55, stated on her March four present whereas protecting the headline throughout Scorching Subjects. She identified that Jayden, “called his grandfather the ‘D’ word that ends with a ‘K,’ that’s a man’s private part,” within the audio, which has since been captured by followers on-line. “To me that was the most hurtful part, because Jamie [Spears] has been trying to take care of his family,” she stated.

Wendy went on to debate the matter additional, and admitted that Jayden’s phrases made her really feel “weird.” — “He talked about his mom like he loves his mom, but in a wobbly way, like, ‘I’m not so sure about mom but I’ll always love her.’” The speak present host continued, including, “I don’t know what to say, I don’t like to bash kids, but he’s acting like an adult. It’s a horrible story, it’s very disrespectful. Britney doesn’t need this extra strain on her.”

Britney Spears out along with her son, Jayden. (Picture credit score: Shutterstock)

Whereas answering questions on his personal future, which he stated he desires to be a music producer, Jayden weighed in on his mom’s profession.

“What’s going on with my mom? I’ll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram,” he stated in response to a “Free Britney” query the video. “That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.”

When one other follower requested about whether or not or not Britney will probably be releasing any new music quickly, Jayden replied, “Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude. I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Britney has not addressed her son’s social media Q&A. But, Jayden seemingly admitted within the video that he wouldn’t get in bother for it.