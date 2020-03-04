wendy-williams-called-‘old’-for-mixing-up-megan-thee-stallion-with-meghan-trainor

BET

‘she been slipping quite a bit recently … Let’s pray she do not fall …once more,’ one fan feedback after watching the clip, referring to the incident the place Wendy fainted on stay TV as a consequence of overheating.

Mar 4, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Wendy Williams had a bit slip up within the Tuesday, March three episode of her discuss present. The 55-year-old TV character mentioned the feud between rapper Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501, however later mistook her for pop star Meghan Trainor.

“Meghan Thee Trainor is one other one going by it,” she mentioned through the widespread “Sizzling Subjects” phase whereas an image of the Sizzling Woman Summer time was proven within the display screen behind her. “She’s twenty-five now however she was solely twenty when she signed her first,” she continued earlier than she realized her mistake.

“I imply, Megan…, Megan….,” Wendy tried to right herself earlier than giving up altogether.

Followers shortly reacted to the video of Wendy making the error. “she been slipping quite a bit recently … Let’s pray she do not fall …once more,” one fan commented, referring to the incident the place Wendy fainted on stay TV as a consequence of overheating. In the meantime, somebody added, “Sis have to take her nutritional vitamins, that mind rotting,” with somebody calling the host “outdated.”

Pondering that this may be purpose for 50 Cent to troll Wendy, a consumer mentioned, “Somebody discover 50 and inform him Wendy tripping once more.” In the meantime, some others defended Wendy, saying that “it was an sincere mistake this time.”

This isn’t the primary time Wendy mispronounced somebody’s identify as she infamously known as singer Dua Lipa with “Dula Peep.” The “New Guidelines” hitmaker, nonetheless, was all cool with the nickname. “It is a full factor, it is a factor now,” she mentioned throughout her look on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” again in December 2019.

“I imply my entire life, my identify’s been a bit bit troublesome to pronounce… Dwelling in London, having a full Albanian identify like Dua and other people saying it…I really feel like I simply wished a traditional identify: Sarah, Hannah, Chloe, something, I am going to take it,” she continued.