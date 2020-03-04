Wendy Williams And NeNe Leakes – Inside Their Reconciliation After Huge Fallout!

Wendy Williams uncovered a non-public textual content dialog with NeNe Leakes on her speak present, making it look like the RHOA star was leaving the collection that made her well-known. Consequently, the 2 women had an enormous fallout, NeNe slamming Wendy on Twitter quickly after!

Nonetheless, it looks like they’ve managed to repair their friendship and they’re now nearer than ever!

NeNe made it very clear not too way back that she and Wendy don’t have unhealthy blood anymore and now, one insider report claims to know the way they buried the hatchet.

Because it appears, it took some critical work for the 2 ladies to get again to an excellent place and that’s particularly so since they by no means had that dialog.

The insider tells HollywoodLife that ‘NeNe was really confused by Wendy revealing a private text exchange between them on live television. It blindsided her. They’ve since talked and have carried out their greatest to maneuver previous it. They have been in a position to transfer previous it fairly rapidly and their friendship was not affected by this. NeNe and Wendy have labored laborious on rebuilding their friendship after years of not talking, and NeNe desires to belief that Wendy would by no means do this to her once more.’

Whereas a visitor on Watch What Occurs Dwell on March 1, NeNe advised the host, Andy Cohen, that they’re on good phrases once more.

In reality, she additionally talked about that earlier within the day, that they had loved lunch collectively and even went procuring.

‘NeNe doesn’t cope with drama or maintain grudges in her life like she used to. Even if she was actually mad at Wendy for a way she dealt with issues, she has a number of enjoyable with Wendy and she or he’s not holding a grudge,’ the supply dished to the identical information outlet.



