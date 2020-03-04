A feminine cat in Nashua, New Hampshire is fortunate {that a} sanitation employee heard her cries from inside a rubbish bag final Thursday.

Two staff have been manning a rubbish truck within the French Hill space of town and, when the truck pulled over, one among them, Jeff Currier, observed one of many luggage was shifting, according to the New Hampshire Union Chief.

“He had seen a bag moving and heard crying sounds,” Carla Thibodeau, Currier’s coworker, informed the Union Chief. “At first he thought it was a child crying. He waved for me to get out of the truck and when I walked over I could see claws coming through the bag.”

Inside the tied trash bag was a cat with vivid orange fur combined with black and white splotches. Currier tore a gap within the bag, and the cat pushed her head out, the newspaper mentioned.

“We could have crushed her, or squished her,” Thibodeau mentioned, in response to the Union Chief.

Police have been known as, and the cat was moved to the entrance of the truck, the place she cozied up in opposition to the truck’s heater.

Police have been known as, and authorities imagine the cat had wound up within the bag by chance, the newspaper mentioned. Lt. Pat Hannon mentioned an aged particular person “was pretty distraught” by what occurred.

The cat was dropped at the Humane Society for Better Nashua by metropolis Animal Management, in response to a Fb submit from Nashua Public Works. She’s recovering there, and police mentioned they don’t know if the unique proprietor will try and get her again, the Union Chief reported.

“She is a beautiful cat. If I didn’t already have three cats at home, I would have taken her,” Thibodeau informed the newspaper. “We see a lot of odd things, but nothing like this.”