We have learned to co-exist without trying to change each other. – Soha Ali Khan

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are one of the crucial beloved {couples} of the movie trade. After tying the knot again in 2015, the 2 have at all times stood by one another via thick and skinny. Their cute two-year-old daughter Inaaya is an emblem of their pretty journey to date.

Throughout an interview with a number one day by day, Soha Ali Khan revealed that they each have turn out to be extra mature with time and are setting a real instance of a contented household. She stated, “There was a time after I would attempt to change Kunal and needed him to behave the way in which I anticipated. However over time you realise sure issues. I realised that he’s who he’s, and I’m who I’m and we’ve discovered to co-exist with out making an attempt to alter one another.” Soha feels that after Innaya, her priorities have modified. Now, her life just isn’t about her profession however the individuals who she loves. Soha stated, “My profession has at all times been part of my life however its not my entire life. So, my priorities will at all times be the individuals I like.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal are collaborating on a movie about Kate lawyer and politician Ram Jethmalani’s life.