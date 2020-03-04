we-calculated-the-divorce-rate-for-every-real-housewives-show-and-the-results-will-blow-your-mind

For a franchise referred to as The Actual Housewives, it positive is getting more durable and more durable to discover a star who you possibly can truly confer with as, you recognize, a spouse. After we first calculated these numbers again in 2014, when The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis star Ramona Singer dropped a bomb on Twitter, saying her choice to go away Mario, it was already startling to notice that the franchise had an total divorce charge of 33.9 p.c.

And that was earlier than Actual Housewife of Atlanta Phaedra Parks cut up from her newly imprisoned husband Apollo Nida. And Actual Housewife of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid referred to as it quits with David Foster. And fellow RHOA star Cynthia Bailey introduced her separation from Peter Thomas after a rocky six 12 months marriage that ended as dramatically because it started again when Bailey first joined the Bravo collection. (Bear in mind her mom and sister conspiring to cover the wedding license from her on the day of her wedding ceremony? Savage.) And Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino cut up after solely seven months of marriage. And Teresa Giudice pulled the plug on her marriage to Joe Giudice as soon as he obtained out of jail and left the States. And Kenya Moore introduced her cut up from Marc Daly, husband since 2017, whereas filming the present season of RHOA in 2019. And—properly, you get the image.