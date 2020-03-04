watch-these-dads-bring-it-on-with-an-epic-cheer-routine

iStock / Getty Photos Plus
You will flip after seeing this cheer routine!
A gaggle of dads from New Jersey made headlines this week after a video of their epic efficiency went viral.
The squad, referred to as the Daddy Bolts from Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading, hit the mat at Timber Creek Regional Excessive Faculty in Camden County on Sunday for the Spirit Excessive Pot of Gold Traditional. From the stunts to the tumbling, these proud papas did all of it—and introduced loads of crew spirit.
For sure, the gang was fairly impressed and went wild after seeing the routine.
In response to NBC10 Philadelphia, the dad and mom held six practices to nail down the strikes. Per the information outlet, one of many coaches requested them to kind the crew, they usually wished to help their daughters on the Chargers squad.
“You may’t say ‘no’ as a result of it is for the children,” Amit Darji, one of many fathers, informed NBC10 Philadelphia. “You wish to empower the ladies.”
It appears like they discovered lots in regards to the sport, too.
“I undoubtedly have a brand new profound respect for my daughters with working towards and going out onto the mat and doing this,” dad or mum Jason Shafer informed the information group. “[The girls] are doing unimaginable issues out right here.”
By these practices, the Daddy Bolts’ members developed a bond.
“Now we’re like a brotherhood,” dad Darnell Rippey added. “We’re a household too.”
Watch the video posted by Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading to see the routine.
