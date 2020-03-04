watch:-central-valley-homeowner-uses-motion-activated-sprinkler-to-scare-off-thieves

PORTERVILLE, Tulare County (CBS Native) — A Tulare County home-owner who was uninterested in coping with thieves prowling her neighborhood took issues into her personal fingers and turned a sprinkler right into a safety system.

Katie Camarena says crooks have been stealing instruments and no matter else they might get their fingers on out of automobiles in her neighborhood in Porterville, about an hour north of Bakersfield.

“Our flood light didn’t seem to scare them off, so we decided to have a little fun with a motion activated sprinkler that has an impressive amount of pressure,” she wrote Thursday in a submit on Fb.

The plan proved to be very efficient.

Surveillance video captured early morning on Feb. 25 reveals somebody on a motorcycle with their face lined driving up her driveway in the course of the evening.

Because the customer approaches a truck parked within the driveway, a sprinkler within the cargo mattress is activated and he’s met with a robust jet of water.

The individual on the bike ducked, spun the bike round and rapidly peddled off into the evening.

Camarena mentioned she ordered the sprinkler from Amazon.