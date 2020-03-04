warriors-rally-behind-paschall,-wiggins-to-stun-nuggets-on-the-road

DENVER (AP) — Eric Paschall scored 9 of his 22 factors within the fourth quarter, Andrew Wiggins turned in a double-double and the Golden State Warriors rallied to stun the Denver Nuggets 116-100 on Tuesday evening.

A 16-point underdog, the Warriors have been down 77-65 with 5:08 left within the third quarter. They went on a 43-15 run to take management and win for simply the second time in 11 video games.

“It was beautiful to watch,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr mentioned. “These guys have gotten so much better and it was great to see them rewarded for their efforts.”

Wiggins completed with 22 factors and 10 assists for the Warriors. Dragan Bender scored 14 on the final day of his 10-day contract.

“We played great as a group,” Paschall mentioned. “We did all the right things and we were aggressive on what we needed to do.”

Will Barton and Paul Millsap every had 18 factors because the Nuggets fell behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the second seed within the Western Convention. Nikola Jokic scored 16 factors and had 13 rebounds in a perplexing loss on the heels of beating the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Denver coach Michael Malone warned his workforce to not overlook the 14-48 Warriors, who took the Nuggets to additional time on Jan. 16 in San Francisco earlier than shedding. It was one other head-scratching dwelling loss for the Nuggets, who’ve additionally dropped video games to Atlanta and Cleveland.

“Whether we let our foot off (the gas) or thought they were just going to go away, I’m not really sure,” Malone mentioned. “Our defense right now is nonexistent from top to bottom. We have to find a way to fix that in a hurry.”

Jordan Poole hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to finish the third quarter to present Golden State the lead and the workforce carried the momentum into the fourth.

The Nuggets, who led by as many as 15 within the third quarter, fell to 24-Eight at dwelling. They have been an NBA-best 34-7 on the Pepsi Heart a season in the past.

Much more alarming, Denver is 3-Three because the All-Star break.

“It’s a bad stretch,” Jokic mentioned. “Or maybe that’s us? You never know.”

Mychal Mulder began for Golden State and completed with 15 factors. He was was signed to a 10-day contract final week.

“It’s a big one,” Mulder mentioned of the victory. “The Nuggets are a top team in the league.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: F Draymond Inexperienced missed a 3rd straight recreation with left knee soreness. … F Kevon Looney was out with left hip soreness. … G Chasson Randle signed a 10-day contract Tuesday and performed 12 minutes. He didn’t rating. Randle frolicked this season with Tianjin Pioneers of the Chinese language Basketball Affiliation. … Kerr was given a technical with 4:08 remaining within the first half. … The Warriors made 18 3-pointers.

Nuggets: Denver was known as for 2 defensive 3-second violations within the first half. … C Mason Plumlee had 16 factors and 9 boards. … Denver outrebounded Golden State by a 53-35 margin.

CURRY WATCH

Kerr will meet with Stephen Curry and director of sports activities medication and efficiency Rick Celebrini on Wednesday to find out when the standout guard will return. It may very well be as quickly as Thursday in opposition to Toronto.

Curry has missed all however 4 video games this season with a fractured left hand.

On Monday, Curry practiced with Golden State’s G League affiliate, Santa Cruz, earlier than returning to the Warriors.

PASSING FANCY

Jokic has been throwing one-handed, full-court outlet go with extra frequency this season.

“That’s something I spent a lot of time working with Nikola on,” Malone cracked. “He’s finally understanding how to do it.”

The massive man has the inexperienced gentle from Malone for the moderate-risk, high-reward go.

“It’s a combination of Nikola’s vision, unselfishness and guys knowing he’s going to throw it so now let me get out there and run so I can catch it,” Malone mentioned.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Toronto Raptors, the workforce they misplaced to within the NBA Finals final season, on Thursday.

Nuggets: On the street for 2 video games starting Thursday at Charlotte.

