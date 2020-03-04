vulnerable-homeless-population-face-great-risk-from-coronavirus-outbreak

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Well being officers all all over the world are struggling to maintain the Coronavirus contained. However there’s one group of individuals that may pose an excellent more durable problem if the virus ought to invade their ranks: the homeless.

There isn’t a isolation below the I-980 freeway overpass in Oakland, no place to quarantine for 14 days. Clarissa Gregg has a house in Hayward, however she has buddies within the encampment and doesn’t have a lot doubt what would occur if somebody there received sick.

“It would take over, because they’re not getting medical attention,” she mentioned. “They’re not isolated. It’s scary.”

She’s not the one one who’s involved. All throughout the Bay Space well being officers are assembly to determine what to do if massive numbers of avenue individuals started coming down with the virus.

“If something that major were to happen, I mean, God help us. Because there’s no way to find out who they came in contact with,” mentioned Tim Lewis.

He lives in one in every of Oakland’s so-called “tough-shed” villages. Lewis used to stay in his automotive and says individuals within the encampments are already so sick and weak from dwelling outdoors, he thinks many wouldn’t survive an outbreak.

Their first line of protection will be the individuals from STOMP, a homeless medical outreach program.

Two days, per week Dr. Danielle Williams visits the camps in a cellular clinic, administering avenue drugs. She says training about good hygiene is essential, however there’s solely a lot the homeless can do.

“If you are ill, maybe stay in your tent. Maybe move your tent,” Williams recommended. “So, I think we have to try to avoid that scenario, because it would be complicated if it did start spreading in the encampments.”

Dr. Williams thinks it could be a clever funding for the town to offer extra hygiene supplies, corresponding to hand-washing stations and face masks. And he or she’s involved that an outbreak of the virus would solely stigmatize the homeless much more at a time once they may want compassion greater than ever.

“Since we already need them to get more services and people to be on their side, I think it would make that job a lot harder,” Williams mentioned.

On Tuesday, coronavirus issues led the San Francisco Division of Public Well being to cancel its Undertaking Homeless Join well being providers occasion on the Invoice Graham Civic Heart. The company mentioned it didn’t need to create a “mass gathering.”

No rescheduled date for the occasion has been introduced.