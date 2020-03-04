Voters In Marin, Sonoma Counties Rejecting 30-year SMART Tax Extension

Marin County, SMART Practice, Sonoma County

MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Voters in Sonoma and Marin counties are rejecting a 30-year extension of a quarter-cent gross sales tax for the operation o the Sonoma-Marin Space Rail Transit’s SMART practice, in line with Tuesday’s preliminary outcomes.

Measure I wants two-thirds p.c approval and acquired solely 47.2 p.c of mail-in votes as of Tuesday in Sonoma County.

Measure I acquired 50.6 p.c approval of mail-in voters with 25 of 157 precincts reporting in Marin County.

The prevailing tax expires in 2029.

