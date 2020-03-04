volunteers-hand-out-coronavirus-info-to-san-francisco-muni-commuters

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco Division of Public Well being on Wednesday was making an attempt to get the phrase out on how residents can shield themselves from getting the virus, particularly those that take public transportation.

Final week, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in San Francisco with the intent to not alarm, however to assist inform. That was what the exercise Wednesday morning was all about.”

For hundreds throughout San Francisco, Muni is the one choice to get to and from work. With rising concern over contracting the coronavirus comes elevated concern on taking public transportation for some.

“I try not to breathe. I try to just hold my breath,” stated San Francisco resident Alejandro Eustaquio.

Others aren’t as fearful but.

“Not really. There’s nothing to be worried about too much right now,” stated Alicia Quintaro of San Francisco.

Throughout the morning rush on the West Portal Muni station, volunteers with NERT — the Neighborhood Emergency Response Staff — handed out flyers that present correct data on COVID-19 and recommendations on how you can keep wholesome.

“People are saying all kinds of things, coming up with solutions that are made up,” stated SF Hearth Captain and NERT Coordinator Erica Arteseros. “But for us, it’s about getting the information out that the CDC is providing. So they are the scientists; they are the researchers.”

The town’s Division of Public Well being advises residents to:

Wash your arms

Cowl your mouth while you cough

Keep house when you’re sick

And getting a flu shot

These are nonetheless one of the best methods to maintain from getting sick or spreading germs to others.

“It does make me aware now, more aware,” stated Eustaquio. “But now I literally wash my hands for like 20 seconds, I scrub, I try to make sure that I’m not using my hands to open doors if I can.”

“They’re not even informing people about wearing masks actually wearing masks right now. I mean if it’s at that point where they’re telling people to wear masks, then I don’t think it’s a concern yet.”

The San Francisco Division of Emergency Administration hopes this peer-to-peer data change will assist clear up any confusion folks could have as extra is realized in regards to the coronavirus daily.

Volunteers will likely be at stations handing out flyers once more Wednesday evening for the night commute and plan to do it twice a day by way of Saturday.