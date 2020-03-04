video:-2-protesters-storm-stage,-interrupt-joe-biden’s-super-tuesday-speech

Protesters briefly interrupted Joe Biden’s Tremendous Tuesday celebratory remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

Ladies holding indicators studying “Let Dairy Die” stormed the rostrum the place Biden was giving remarks Tuesday night time, flanked by his spouse and sister. Biden moved to the facet as safety eliminated the ladies.

Protesters from the animal rights group have interrupted latest marketing campaign occasions in Nevada and California. Topless ladies with “Let Dairy Die” written on their chests protested a Bernie Sanders marketing campaign occasion earlier this month.

As quickly as the ladies have been eliminated, Biden resumed his remarks, seemingly unfazed.

A winner has not but been known as in California.