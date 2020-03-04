verstappen’s-verdict-on-new-zandvoort





















1:58



Watch footage of Max Verstappen driving a Pink Bull across the revamped Dutch GP venue and his ideas on the observe, F1’s engine row and his 2020 prospects

Watch footage of Max Verstappen driving a Pink Bull across the revamped Dutch GP venue and his ideas on the observe, F1’s engine row and his 2020 prospects

Max Verstappen described the revamped Zandvoort circuit as “actually cool” – particularly the circuit’s new banking – after turning into the primary driver to drive the revised structure forward of Could’s returning Dutch GP.

Who’s forward after F1 Testing?

Sky F1 launch promo and worth supply

After a 35-year absence, Zandvoort is again on the calendar with the seaside observe remodelled to incorporate banking to deal with the calls for of what are anticipated to be the quickest F1 vehicles of all time.

Verstappen, who drove Pink Bull’s title-winning 2012 machine, the RB8, on the circuit’s official re-opening, informed Sky Sports activities Information: “It was actually cool. The observe was already very good to drive earlier than, however with the adjustments they made to the observe it makes it much more particular.

“Particularly like Flip Three and the final nook with the banking. Particularly Flip Three, the place the entry could be very blind as a result of there may be only a massive drop and while you’re sitting so low within the automobile you possibly can’t actually see it.

“However that makes it good and for positive quite a lot of enjoyable once we arrive right here for the grand prix.”

Coming quickly to Sky F1: Do not miss an unique behind-the-scenes take a look at the constructing of the the brand new Zandvoort when Anthony Davidson travelled to the observe with FIA race director Michael Masi

The return of the Dutch GP means Verstappen could have a house grand prix for the primary time in his F1 profession, though the 22-year-old’s giant and dependable following have successfully turned occasions such because the Austrian and Belgian GPs into efficient ‘dwelling’ occasions for his or her hero.

Zandvoort’s return coincides with the probability of Verstappen and Pink Bull posing a title problem to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, with the brand new RB16 operating quick and reliably in winter testing forward of subsequent week’s season-opener in Melbourne.

Requested if he felt he as if he ought to have already got title wins 5 years into his profession, Verstappen replied: “You all the time simply must be real looking. We simply did not have the possibility but to combat for the title so you can’t drive it or no matter.

“We’re simply pushing as a workforce to attempt to make it occur. In fact, I wish to win the title each single 12 months however as a workforce in fact now we have to step it up a bit. I am fairly assured about this 12 months that we are able to do a very good job.”

Get Sky Sports activities F1 for less than an additional £10 a month for 12 months. It is the one place to see each 2020 race dwell – Watch it dwell. Really feel all of it.