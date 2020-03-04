vanderpump-rules’-james-kennedy-says-he’s-9-months-sober

James Kennedy has opened up about his sobriety.

The Vanderpump Guidelines star gave an replace on his well being and his relationship with Raquel Leviss whereas on Tuesday evening’s episode of Watch What Occurs Stay. On the episode, a clip was performed that confirmed James and Raquel arguing about his consuming. After watching the clip, James defined how he is modified since changing into sober.

“I believe due to all of the consuming I used to be doing and stuff, I used to be actually hiding away from my true feelings,” James mentioned. “And simply blaming no matter I needed to get out the straightforward method, are you aware what I imply?”

WWHL host Andy Cohen then requested James, “Are you able to inform us now the modifications that that spurred on?”

That is when James shared that he is about to hit 9 months sober.

“I am occurring to 9 months sober,” he mentioned because the viewers cheered. “I have not had a drink in practically 9 months.”