vanderpump-rules’-james-kennedy-says-he’s-9-months-sober

Amy Sussman/E! Leisure/NBCU Photograph Financial institution
James Kennedy has opened up about his sobriety.
The Vanderpump Guidelines star gave an replace on his well being and his relationship with Raquel Leviss whereas on Tuesday evening’s episode of Watch What Occurs Stay. On the episode, a clip was performed that confirmed James and Raquel arguing about his consuming. After watching the clip, James defined how he is modified since changing into sober.
“I believe due to all of the consuming I used to be doing and stuff, I used to be actually hiding away from my true feelings,” James mentioned. “And simply blaming no matter I needed to get out the straightforward method, are you aware what I imply?”
WWHL host Andy Cohen then requested James, “Are you able to inform us now the modifications that that spurred on?”
That is when James shared that he is about to hit 9 months sober.
“I am occurring to 9 months sober,” he mentioned because the viewers cheered. “I have not had a drink in practically 9 months.”
James mentioned that he simply feels “utterly totally different” now from the place he was within the present clip.
“I’ve gone to AA conferences and stuff since then,” James shared. “I’ve actually taken maintain of my life and attempting to vary it for the higher and alter our relationship for the higher.”
James mentioned that he is aware of he needs to be doing this for him, however he is “additionally” doing it for his relationship with Raquel.
“That is wonderful, to begin with and congratulations,” Andy advised James.
And in contrast to earlier than when he would lie about consuming, James defined that this time he is not mendacity to himself and it “feels unimaginable.”
Watch the clip above to see James speak about his sobriety!
(E! and Bravo are each a part of the NBCUniversal household.)
