vallejo-pursuit-ends-after-tire-falls-off-car;-suspect-arrested

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Madera man was arrested in unincorporated Vallejo after his try and flee Solano County Sheriff’s Workplace deputies throughout a pursuit was foiled when his right-front tire rolled off the automobile.

The pursuit began about 1 a.m. Tuesday in an unincorporated a part of town, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

The driving force, recognized as David Lee Jones Jr., 38, ignored a sheriff’s deputy who activated lights and siren, fleeing as an alternative. Sheriff’s officers mentioned it was quickly decided Jones was driving a stolen automobile.

After the tire fell off, Jones ran from the automobile and thru some backyards, earlier than being discovered by deputies within the 500 block of Yuba Road, hiding on a porch, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

Jones was booked into the Solano County Jail.

