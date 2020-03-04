ufc-248-date,-start-time,-schedule,-card,-ppv-price,-odds-for-israel-adesanya-vs.-yoel-romero

The UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday, March 7, as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight championship in opposition to Yoel Romero in the principle occasion of UFC 248 from T-Cell Area in Las Vegas.

Adesanya (18-0) confirmed why he is maybe the subsequent large factor within the UFC, plowing by means of Robert Whittaker inside two rounds at UFC 243 to change into the undisputed 185-pound champion at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia in October.

Adesanya was anticipated to tackle prime contender Paulo Costa for his first title protection. Nonetheless, Costa needed to endure surgical procedure, and certain will not return till the start a part of summer time. The dynamic 30-year-old wasn’t within the temper to attend round and needed to get again at it. When Adesanya seemed across the division, one title caught to him that he needed greater than anybody else.

“Just about, he is (Romero) a man nobody needs to combat, in order that makes me need to combat him much more,” Adesanya advised Yahoo Sports activities. “I need to know, ‘Why is everybody so petrified of this human?’ He’s human. On the finish of the day, he is simply one other man who bleeds when you lower him. He sweats. He gasses out. I do not fuel out.”

Whatever the champion’s reasoning, going with Romero (13-4) for Adesanya’s first title protection has been criticized in lots of circles as a result of he is misplaced back-to-back tilts and three of his final 4 to Whittaker (twice) and Costa with a win over Luke Rockhold sandwiched in between. The 2000 Olympic silver medalist has been scheduled for 3 championship fights however ended up solely being in certainly one of them as a result of Romero missed weight in opposition to Rockhold at UFC 221 and the Whittaker rematch at UFC 225.

Taking up the hard-nosed veteran is an efficient take a look at to see the place Adesanya’s genuinely at. Despite the fact that Romero’s been on a latest skid, the losses have been shut sufficient to the place a case will be made for the Cuban successful.

Can Romero profit from what is anticipated to be his final championship alternative? Or does “The Final Model Bender” begin his reign with a powerful efficiency?

Here is every little thing that you must learn about Adesanya vs. Romero at UFC 248, together with its beginning time, price, streaming data, and the remainder of the fights on the cardboard.

When is UFC 248?

Date: Saturday, March. 7

Saturday, March. 7 Early prelims : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET Prelims : eight p.m. ET

: eight p.m. ET Important card: 10 p.m. ET

UFC 247 will happen Saturday, March 7, with pay-per-view protection starting at 10 p.m. ET. Anticipate Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero to enter the Octagon round 12:15 a.m. ET following the remainder of the principle card.

UFC 248 PPV price, TV, streaming data

The foremost card pay-per-view will be bought for $64.99 for ESPN+ subscribers. Each UFC PPV will be ordered by means of ESPN+, which requires a subscription.

The place is UFC 248 going down?

UFC 248 happens on the T-Cell Area in Las Vegas. Adesanya’s competes in “Sin Metropolis” for the second time and this bout marks his first time on the venue. Romero returns to Vegas for the fourth time, with this being his second combat at T-Cell Area.

Adesanya vs. Romero odds

In line with Bovada’s newest odds, Adesanya is the favourite, coming in at -270, signaling that you just’d must wager $270 to win $100. Romero is a +210 underdog, that means when you have been to wager $100, you’d web $210.

UFC 248 combat card

Important card

Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero for Adesanya’s middleweight title

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk for Weili’s girls’s strawweight title

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose; Light-weight

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang; Welterweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin; Welterweight

Preliminary card