U.S. coronavirus death toll rises to 11 with California victim

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. loss of life toll from the coronavirus climbed to 11 on Wednesday with a sufferer succumbing in California — the nation’s first reported fatality outdoors Washington state — as officers, faculties and companies got here underneath strain to reply extra aggressively to the outbreak.

Officers in Placer County, close to Sacramento, stated an aged one who examined constructive for COVID-19 Tuesday after coming back from a San Francisco-to-Mexico cruise had died. The sufferer had underlying well being issues, authorities stated.

Washington state additionally introduced one other loss of life, bringing its whole to 10. Most of those that died had been residents of a nursing house in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. A minimum of 31 circumstances have been reported within the Seattle space, the place researchers say the virus might have been circulating undetected for weeks.

Public officers in Washington confronted calls for that they take extra intensive measures, together with closing faculties and canceling massive occasions. Whereas the state and Seattle have declared emergencies, giving leaders broad powers to droop actions, they haven’t issued any direct orders to take action.

“We have encouraged people who are responsible for large gatherings to give consideration whether it really makes sense to carry those on right now,” Gov. Jay Inslee stated. “Right now, we are deferring to the judgment … of these organizations.”

Whereas some particular person faculties and companies have closed, the governor stated large-scale faculty closings haven’t been ordered as a result of “there are so many ramifications for families and businesses,” particularly for well being care staff who won’t be capable of go to work due to baby care tasks. Nonetheless, he stated, the scenario is fluid and he’ll seek the advice of with well being consultants.

Native and state well being officers haven’t beneficial faculty closings or cancellations of actions however stated they respect the choices of native faculty leaders.

Jennifer Hayles, 41, of Kirkland, the epicenter of Washington’s outbreak, stated she was appalled that Inslee and well being officers haven’t canceled subsequent week’s Emerald Metropolis Comedian Con. The four-day cosplay and pop-culture occasion attracts near 100,000 individuals annually, and a few members, together with D.C. Comics and Penguin Random Home, have pulled out over the virus.

Hayles stated she spent a whole lot of {dollars} on tickets and different objects associated to the occasion however must skip it as a result of she has a compromised immune system.

“There’s a lot of people who are talking about the economic cost of people forced to pull out of Comic Con, but if we have an explosion of cases of coronavirus, the economic cost is going to be much higher,” Hayles stated.

Lakshmi Unni stated that she was maintaining her son, an eighth-grader at Redmond Center Faculty in Seattle’s jap suburbs, house on Wednesday, and that she had urged the college board and principal to shut.

“Yesterday at least three kids were coughing,” Unni stated. “We don’t know if they were sick with the virus, but if they do become sick, the chances of spreading are very, very high.”

Some faculties and companies aren’t ready.

Faculty officers in Renton, south of Seattle, introduced that Hazen Excessive Faculty will shut for the remainder of the week after a scholar examined constructive for the coronavirus. On-line petitions urged officers to additionally shut different faculties on Seattle’s east aspect.

The F5 know-how firm closed its 44-story tower in downtown Seattle after studying an worker had been involved with somebody who examined constructive for the virus. Outside recreation large REI shut down its Seattle-area operations for 2 days as a precaution.

A federal immigration area workplace close to Tukwila additionally closed after an worker visited the Life Care Middle, the Kirkland nursing house. Performing Homeland Safety Secretary Chad Wolf stated the transfer was a precaution and the place will stay closed for 14 days.

Well being officers in North Carolina reported that an individual from Wake County examined constructive for the sickness after visiting the Kirkland nursing house. The affected person’s flight from the Seattle space to the Raleigh-Durham airport raised questions on whether or not different passengers had been uncovered to the virus.

“My understanding is we have the manifest. Now the trick is to go find them,” stated Robert Redfield of the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention.

Life Care Middle stated on its web site that it’s screening workers for signs earlier than they begin work and as they depart. The nursing house is prohibiting visits from relations,

Shortly earlier than the California loss of life was introduced, Princess Cruise Strains notified passengers of its Grand Princess that federal well being officers are investigating a “small cluster” of coronavirus circumstances linked to its mid-February voyage. It requested present passengers to remain of their cabins till they had been cleared by medical workers, and stated those that had been on the earlier voyage ought to contact their physician in the event that they develop a fever or different signs.

The Grand Princess is at sea off Mexico and can return early to San Francisco, the place CDC and firm officers will meet to find out the plan of action, the cruise line stated.

___

AP author Carla Okay. Johnson in Seattle contributed.